Monday, November 11, 2019 - A church service was interrupted briefly on Sunday at after a man committed suicide inside the compound of St John Catholic Church in Kutus, Kirinyaga County.





The body of the deceased identified as Dennis Bundi, 26, was found dangling from a tree with a rope tied around his neck.





The church chairman, Michael Gichinga, confirmed the identity of the 26-year-old man adding that he was not aware of any reason that could have driven him to end his life.





The church service resumed after the body was taken away by police officers from Wang’uru Police Station.





The incident was the third suicide case to be reported in the area in less than a month.

Last week, two men - 40-year-old Simon Kinyua and 32-year-old Daniel Mwaniki - committed suicide in separate incidents.





According to area Chief, Nancy Gichuki, Kinyua was a member of a robbery gang and he opted to commit suicide after his accomplice was shot dead in Thika.





On the other hand, Mwaniki was said to have ended his life after a domestic dispute with his wife.



