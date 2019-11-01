Saturday, November 2, 2019

-When Marya and Avril, released the famous hit song Chokoza that promoted feminism, they were the hottest female singers in the Country.





Marya, who was dating Moustapha back then, used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights.





She had an irresistible curvy body and her mode of dressing was top notch.





The once famous singer disappeared from the limelight and took a break from music.





She was recently spotted in a club with her on and off baby-daddy and Team Mafisi can’t believe that this is the same woman who used to give them sleepless nights.





See latest photo of Marya.







See her back then when she was the hottest girl in town.















