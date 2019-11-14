Thursday, November 14, 2019 - This guy disguised himself as a well loaded man with plenty of money and then started wooing slay queens online.





He promised them money in exchange for sex and lavish weekend outings and to his uttermost shock, they all accepted his sexual advances.





All the ladies he talked to were ready to spread their legs to him as long as they got money in return.





He concluded that with money, you can sleep with any slay queen in Kenya.





See the conversation between the man and the slay queens that will make your day.





Just see how he takes them fools, Eh! Eh!





The second lady





The third lady



