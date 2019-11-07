Thursday November 7, 2019- A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has been arrested by police for bribing voters during the ongoing Kibra by- election.





James Kipkorir who is Chairman of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Langata was arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station.





Kipkorir was roughed up by an angry mob who caught him dishing out money to voters before he was rescued and arrested by police.





Nairobi Area police boss Mr Philip Ndolo said the suspect was first taken to hospital for treatment for his wounds before he was booked into Kilimani Police Station.





“He was arrested around 7am alongside another woman,” said Mr Ndolo.





The police boss also noted the security has been beefed up in the constituency to prevent a re-occurrence of such incidents.





Earlier on, commotion was witnessed at Lindi Polling Centre where a group of youths, led by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, chased away a number of local leaders whom they accused of bribing voters at the centre.





Here is the photo of Ruto’s man being arrested by police.







