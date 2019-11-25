Monday November 25, 2019 - A section of Deputy President William Ruto's allies have said their boss supports the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because he is confident he will occupy the powerful Prime Minister’s position.





Speaking on Sunday, Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, said Ruto has nothing against reforms if need be, whether a return to the parliamentary system or introduction of Prime Minister slot.





“At the end of the day, we are okay with any form of Government they want as long as Kenyans are given an opportunity to have their say ."





"When push comes to shove, we will only reject a monarchy system," he said .

National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, another close ally of the DP, reiterated that they have good numbers in parliament should the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) propose the introduction of a Prime Ministerial position.





“We have numbers to win the PM’s post if BBI creates the position, we are no afraid of anything,” Duale said.



President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga are set to unveil the BBI report on Tuesday at the Bomas of Kenya.



