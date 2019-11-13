Wednesday November 13, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has for once declared his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





BBI is an initiative spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The initiative’s aim is to expand the Executive to avoid a winner takes all scenario during presidential elections.





Though Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been drumming up support for the initiative, Ruto has been mum over the issue which he says is aimed at creating seats for political losers like Raila Odinga.





On Wednesday evening, Ruto went out of control and abused Raila Odinga badly over BBI.





“Tinga/his party's trail of political conmanship/deceit from Kanu thro' Cord to Nasa&now heading to Jubilee;and litany of violence from 82'coup to kibra cannot be hidden behind BBI. As a Minimum must 1) PUBLICLY renounce violence as a political tool.2) UNDERTAKE to accept defeat,” Ruto said.





Ruto’s pronouncement seems to have cemented what Raila Odinga has been saying all along that the second in command is still living in the Nyayo Era and he is opposed to BBI.