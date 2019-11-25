Monday, November 25, 2019 - Days after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) threatened to name and shame loan defaulters in local newspapers, a section of Senators have called on President Uhuru to write off loans for unemployed beneficiaries.





In a notice issued last week, the loans board gave defaulters 30 days to commit to service their loans or risk having their names and photos published on newspapers.





“HELB wishes to notify the general public and loan defaulters that the HELB student loan is a government debt which should be repaid as per the terms and conditions on which it was advanced,” read the notice.





The move has sparked outrage from Kenyans and now Senators led by Mutula Kilonzo Jr.(Makueni) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi) have dismissed the notice, saying it is meant to embarrass and ridicule Kenyans who, for no fault of their own, have been rendered poor and unemployed due to mismanagement of the country by the Government.





“I have read the Act twice this week and there is no provision anywhere where HELB can publish the names or photographs of defaulters,” said Senator Kilonzo Jr.





On his part, Cherargei said:





“We should not see pictures of people being put in the national dailies, and yet, there is no proper reasoning as to why Helb is proposing to use this as a loan recovery strategies”



