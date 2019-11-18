Monday November 18, 2019 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is a man under siege.





He says some powerful people are looking to exterminate him.





He has recorded a statement with the police claiming that unknown individuals attempted to assassinate him on Saturday.





According to the firebrand MP, a saloon vehicle with four occupants has consistently trailed him day and night over the past few months.





“Over the past couple of months, I have been on the receiving end of hateful abuse and indeed threats against my life for my outspoken brand of politics,” he said.





He recorded the statement at the Parliament Police Station, Nairobi, on Sunday.





He noted that in recent weeks, the vitriol against him has been getting increasingly worse and he has been a targeted man.





But Owino vowed and said he remains undeterred and that he will continue with his duty as the MP.





“These assassins made an attempt on my life on Saturday!”





“I am known for speaking out in defense of ordinary people without fear or favor.”





“This seems to be rubbing some people in high places the wrong way.”





“Regardless, I have done my duty to the people fearlessly and will continue to do so until the Lord calls me home,” Babu Owino said.





“In closing, I will not stop.”





“I shall not stop.”





“Death comes to us all and I know mine will eventually come.”





“I am not afraid of dying for my beliefs and in service to my people. Tialala!” he added.





His report was captured under OB21/17/11/2019 and police say they are investigating these claims.



