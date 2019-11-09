Saturday November 9, 2019 - Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, has told Deputy President William Ruto that the results of the Kibra by-election are a pointer to what will happen to him in 2022.





Speaking today, Arati noted that Kibra MP-elect, Bernard Okoth, was a handshake candidate, a clear indication that the people of Kenya supported the initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





He called on the DP and his allies to read signs that majority of Kenyans were behind Uhuru and Raila and would support recommendations made by the Building Bridges Initiative which are for the good of the country.

“Kenyans want to have a peaceful and prosperous country, values that are being championed through BBI which they are going to support once the report is made public, those opposed to it should know this,” said Arati.





Arati said that the people of Kibra showed a good example by not allowing legislators allied to Ruto to bribe them on the voting day choosing to chase them away instead since they wanted to influence the elections by having an unpopular candidate elected.





“Kenyans want good leaders and have decided that in future someone will not influence them to elect people whose track record is not clear in whatever leadership position in future,” said Arati.



