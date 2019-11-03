Sunday November 3, 2019-

Former Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to prepare himself to be embarrassed during the Kibra-by-election.





Kibra electorate goes to the poll on November 7 to choose their MP following the demise of Ken Okoth in July.





The Kibra race is a two horse contest between Jubilee Party candidate, MacDonald Mariga and ODM candidate, Imran Okoth.





Mariga is being supported by Ruto while ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, is supporting Imran Okoth.





Speaking on Saturday, Bosire exuded confidence of Imran winning the seat saying Ruto is not familiar with city politics.





“He’s a nonentity in city politics. Some of us have been here for a while. Those political jokes will be confirmed on Thursday,"





"The fact remains Kibra is our stronghold. The victory will be emphatic and this will be the beginning of his exit from politics," Bosire said.



