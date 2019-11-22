Friday, November 22, 2019 - Embakasi MP, Babu Owino, has been warned by his political enemies to prepare for an ugly war, days after he revealed that his life is in danger.





The fiery MP recently released a statement saying that some unidentified men have been trailing him day and night over the past few months.





Babu further revealed that he has recorded a statement with the police over threats made on his life.





Despite coming out in public to reveal that there are people threatening his life, he has received another warning from his political detractors.





They sent him a message on WhatsAp and told him that they will wash his dirty linen in public until he quits politics.





The political detractors claim that they have his nude photos which they will show the world.

The youthful MP shared screenshot of a threatening message and photoshopped nudes he received on WhatsAp from his political enemies and put it clear that he will never be cowed



"Will never be cowed but continue fighting for Kenyans," he said.





It seems the war has just started.





See the threatening message that Babu Owino received from his political detractors on WhatsApp