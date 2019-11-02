Saturday November 2, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stated is it ready to accept defeat if its candidate in the upcoming Kibra by -election is defeated.





ODM party is represented by Imran Okoth who has the backing of entire orange party top brass led by Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Saturday Nairobi ODM chairman, George Aladwa said the party will accept defeat.





Aladwa, who is also the Makadara MP, said that the party will be willing to accept defeat should Imran be floored in the race, for the sake of peace and calm in the constituency.





"If defeated ODM will accept because that is a common thing in politics. There must be a winner and one who doesn't accept defeat is not a competitor (ODM ikishindwa tutakubali kwa sababu hiyo ni kawaida ya siasa. Lazima mshindi apatikane na asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani)," he said.





The former city mayor made the remarks on Radio Jambo's Mazungumzo Waziwazi show on Saturday morning.





Kibra is a two horse race between ODM candidate Imran Okoth and Jubilee Party candidate, MacDonald Mariga.



