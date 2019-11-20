Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - Bhang, Marijuana, Weed or whichever name you call it, is illegal in the country but it is widely consumed by Kenyans if these confessions are anything to go by.





According to the Psychotropic and Narcotic Substances Act., any person caught in possession of this ‘holy herb’ faces a lengthy jail term or even life sentence on top of heavy fines.





In August 2018, a peddler by the name Emmanuel Chacha was jailed for life after pleading guilty to trafficking 155 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh23,250.

This has not deterred some Kenyans from partaking in it while highlighting its health benefits that include easing of chronic pain, increasing appetite and libido and fighting cancer.





However, Cannabis also contains THC (the main psychoactive compound that gives the high sensation) which can cause feelings of euphoria, panic and fear in some people.





Kenyans have taken to twitter to narrate their first encounter this bhang and we have sampled the good, the bad and the ugly below.





No wonder they say ‘Bhangi si Mboga’ (Bhang is not a type of vegetable)























