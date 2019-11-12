Tuesday November 12, 2019

-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) died long time ago and the party no longer needs the alliance to win elections.





NASA was union between ODM, Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.





Speaking on Tuesday, Sifuna said that ODM's win in the Kibra race, where both ANC and Ford Kenya fielded candidates, is proof that the Raila Odinga-led side no longer needs its colleagues.





"Kibra residents have spoken for us, to demonstrate that we don't need these brothers of ours. It's actually them who have been sabotaging us (Watu wa Kibra wenyewe wametuzungumzia kuonyesha kwamba chama cha ODM hakihitaji hawa ndugu zetu kwa sababu hao ndio wenye kutuchimba),” Sifuna said.





The Secretary General said that the party would rather deal with allies who are also bringing benefits into the alliance rather than be in an alliance with parasitic allies.





"We want allies who can benefit each other (Tunataka marafiki wa kujengana). We want a symbiotic relationship as opposed to a parasitic one," he said.



