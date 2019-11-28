Thursday November 28, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has lauded the report by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team saying they will not allow the committee of experts to neutralize it any further.





Through his official social media pages, Sudi said deploying experts to fine-tune the report would amount to conmanship and betrayal of Wanjiku because it is good as it is.





"As of recommendations by the BBI, let the amendment bill be brought to the floor of the house as early as next Tuesday, we will mobilize all our MPs and pass it very early in the morning," said the Kapseret MP.

"We cannot entertain further idiocy by telling us that oh we need some committee of experts to fine-tune it to a final document then we go for a referendum."



"That alone amounts to conmanship and betrayal of Wanjiku," added Sudi.





Sudi further said that the BBI team should give Kenyans a breakdown of how much they spent in preparing the report given that Sh10 billion had been budgeted for them.





He noted that he cannot allow taxpayers to lose more money just to satisfy the egos of a few people who are taking us in circles.



