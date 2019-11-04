Monday, November 4, 2019

- Former Kathiani MP, Wavinya Ndeti, has hit out at ODM leader, Raila Odinga over his sexual joke about Kamba women.





The former Prime Minister made the joke while campaigning for ODM candidate in the Kibra by-election, Imran Okoth on Sunday.





Speaking after he managed to get top leaders from Ukambani to throw their weight behind Imran, Raila said the Kamba people are faithful and reliable using a sexual analogy.





“Ni kama akina mama wakamba. Wakisema watakupatia, watakupatia (They are like their women. When they promise you sex, they keep their word),” Raila said sending the crowd into laughter.





However, according to the former Machakos Governor aspirant, Raila disrespected Kamba women with the remark.





Taking to twitter, she wrote: “Baba I’m very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance,”





However, netizens have accused her of creating a mountain out of a mole hill.





See her post and reactions below.



