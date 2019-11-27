Wednesday, November 27, 2019 -A Kenyan has posted a CCTV footage on social media that shows a smartly dressed man stealing and asked the public to help in unveiling his identity.





A CCTV footage shared onli ne shows the smartly dressed mzee who was pretending to be busy on the phone walking towards an office desk before stealing a phone.





He looked around and surveyed whether someone was seeing him and then walked away with the phone.





The incidence happened on Wednesday morning.





This idiot woke up early in the morning smartly dressed just to go and steal.





Watch the CCTV footage.











