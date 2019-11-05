Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Despite Kenyan soldiers sacrificing their lives to protect our motherland, some of them are living in deplorable conditions.





A group of soldiers deployed in one of the harshest areas in the country posted a video showing the state of their camp and it’s just heartbreaking.





As their bosses enjoy lavish lifestyles, the soldiers sleep in flooded camps like wild animals.





And no one seems to care about their welfare.





See video.





pic.twitter.com/vHcVYiosMq Sad that we expect so much from our armed forces but give them so little... @TeamUhuru — Crime Watch Nairobi (@suemc_phee) October 28, 2019