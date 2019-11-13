Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - Veteran Kenyan rapper, Jackson Ngechu Makini alias CMB Prezzo, is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.





This is after a popular Tanzanian tabloid reported that the former Big Brother Africa contestant was hopsitalised after he was drugged and raped by three ladies.





According to the report, the three ladies who have since been arrested, injected him with an overdose of cocaine and Viagra and proceeded to have sex with him.





The ladies have been identified as Vivian Mutheu, Patricia Nduta and a Ruth Macharia.





However, the Mafans hit-maker has dismissed these reports and accused the publication of trying to tarnish his name after he declared interest in joining politics and vowed to seek legal redress.





“I do not know where the false allegations have come from.”





“I am well, and currently at home.”





“From my tone in this call, you can tell on your end that everything is okay with me.”





“I will ensure I dig deep into these claims so that I find out who started peddling the falsehoods.”





“Sections of the media in East Africa have been bent on tarnishing my name since 2004.”

“It is time I take action against them,” the 39-year old said.





“When you stay away from people, they find all sorts of negative stories to tell about you.”





“I am focused on my political ambitions ," he added.



