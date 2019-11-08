Friday, November 8, 2019 - Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama, held a meeting with Kenyan envoy in the UK, Manoah Esipisu, hours after his brother, McDonald Mariga lost in the Kibra by-election.





Taking to social media, Wanyama, whose future at the North London club is bleak, revealed that he has launched a foundation to empower the youth.





“Yesterday the Kenya High Commissioner to the UK Ambassador Manoah Esipisu paid me a visit. We discussed Youth Empowerment, Education, Sports, Arts and Mental Strength for Youth Professionals through the Victor Wanyama Foundation and the Victor Wanyama Academy projects,” Wanyama tweeted tweeted.





Wanyama had wished his brother well ahead of the election and took to social media to beseech Kibra residents to vote for him but he fell short.





ODM’s Imran Okoth emerged victorious with over 11,000 more votes than second placed Mariga, who was flying the Jubilee flag.





See the tweet and photo below.



