Monday November 18, 2019 - Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa, has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta over his meeting with Mt. Kenya politicians last Friday, saying he has retreated to his tribal cocoon.





Uhuru hosted the meeting at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri, which according to Wamalwa is an indication that he has realised his house is on fire, and is trying to restore order.





Speaking on Monday, Wamalwa said judging by the different voices emanating from the region, it is clear Uhuru is the only one among the leading politicians with leadership issues.





"The President meeting Mt. Kenya leaders was because his backyard was melting.”





“Raila Odinga’s territory is under lock and key but the President’s region is divided.”





“However, as president, to meet certain people is tribalism," he said.





According to Wamalwa, Uhuru convened the meeting to whip the politicians into backing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which some have threatened to reject.





"The President is not in control of his region and the critical reason why he was meeting them was to prepare the way for the BBI because when the BBI comes, the big resistance we are getting is from his region," he said.





Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto and a section of others opposed to a parliamentary system have threatened to shoot the BBI report down once released.



