0 , ,
A+ A-

Monday, November 25, 2019 - This dude cursed the day he was born after he was cornered by a mob and beaten like stray dog, after he stole a phone.

The mob descended on the poor dude with kicks, blows and crude weapons, disfiguring his face.

A video going round on social media shows the poor dude confessing that he is a thug with his vest covered in blood.

The irate mob totally disfigured the dude’s face and nearly turned him into a cripple after giving him a heavy beating.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top