Thursday November 21, 2019 - Wajir Women Representative, Fatuma Gedi, risks losing her seat after the National Assembly’s disciplinary committee found her guilty of acting in dishonour and bringing disrepute to the house.





Gedi was accused of allegedly leaking a letter from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai, t o the media.



The letter was demanding four MPs accused of leaking her sex tape to appear for grilling.





On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Committee found her guilty of breaching the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Gedi will now face disciplinary action that could include losing her seat if the house strictly adopts the report of the committee.





The Powers and Privileges Act states that where the relevant House of Parliament finds that a member had committed a breach of privilege, it may impose penalties, such as vacation of a seat pursuant to Articles 75(2)(b) and 103(1)(c) of the Constitution.





The committee might also recommend that the legislator be reprimanded, be warned or forced to offer an apology to the House or a person as it deems fit.





