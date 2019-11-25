Monday November 25, 2019 - Undercover journalists have unearthed how Neno Evangelislim founder, Apostle James Ng'ang'a, cons his unsuspecting brainwashed followers with fake miracles.





The journalists sought to bring to light some of the happenings in his Haile Selassie church in Nairobi.





The journalists specifically exposed how Ng'ang'a decides just how much his faithfuls will offer to the Lord.





“Last Sunday niliwaambia muje na elfu moja."



"Leo nataka kuona ni wangapi wamefanya hivyo."



"Watu hapa wanataka kuwa matajiri na hawawezi kuletea pastor elfu moja."



"Ngoja tutaona,” Nganga challenged as he prepared them for the offertory session.





"Last Sunday I asked you to come with Ksh1,000."



"Today I want to see how many have done so. Some of you want to become rich but can’t spare Ksh1,000 to give to the pastor."





According them, no one is allowed to leave the service until it comes to a close.



More especially, the offertory session that takes about an hour.





During this session, ushers sharply dressed in matching outfits, all-female, go round with big bags collecting the offerings.

They allegedly linger on until you offered something.



Of special interest, however, is the fact that coins are not allowed.





On learning this, the undercover journalists gave Ksh 50 and what followed was surprising.





"If you give a Ksh50 note, as we did, the usher stoops down and whispered, “God is watching you. You are stealing from the Lord,” ushers told the journalists.





At 5: 30 pm, the deliverance session begins.



This is where those who are demon-possessed are exorcised.





However, the exorcism comes at a cost of a clean Ksh 3,500.





"As we prepared to get into this session, we were informed that it would cost us Ksh3,500 to have him pray over us."



"Those that could not raise that amount were asked to give whatever they had and then come the following Sunday with the balance," they revealed.





In that particular session, those who had paid were led to the front and lined up along the altar barefoot as Ng’ang’a laid hands on them, asking the devil in them to come out or to say his name.





Recording such sessions was however prohibited and in case one tried to do so, like the NMG journalists, an usher quickly asked them to wait for the official videos from the church's office.



