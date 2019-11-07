Thursday, November 7, 2019

- Talented gospel singer and media personality, Joyce Omondi, has hit out at those claiming that her husband, Waihiga Mwaura, is not fit to replace Hussein Mohammed as the new host of News Night on Citizen TV.





Taking to twitter, Joyce slammed critics saying that her husband’s new role is a result of God’s grace and merit.





“The people who know the least about you always have the most to say. Yet, having the loudest mouth doesn’t produce any value or equal anything other than a big, loud mouth.





“Wacha waseme, usiku watalala. Friends, just keep winning this thing called life by Grace & Merit” she wrote.





The decision by Royal Media Services management to settle on Waihiga Mwaura did not go down well with a section of Kenyans who reckon he doesn’t have what it it takes to fill the huge shoes left by Mohammed.





See the posts below.



