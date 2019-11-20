Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has said that she is ready to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya political kingpin once he goes home in 2022.





Since 2013, Uhuru has been the region’s boss and Waiguru thinks that she has what it takes to succeed the Son of Jomo.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Waiguru said that she is confident that she will be among politicians to watch after President Uhuru Kenyatta goes home in 2022.

She, however, remained coy on whether she is ready to deputise any candidate in the walk to power.





"I hope I am a front-runner in the 2022 race," Waiguru said.





She also said that she is not sure how the Building Bridges Initiative will shape the politics of this nation but remains hopeful that things will work in her favour.





"We don't know the shape our politics will take after the process of BBI and all that then we will make our decisions," she said.



