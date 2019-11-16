Saturday November 16, 2019-

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has welcomed an announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta who said he is ready to accept Prime Minister’s post if Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is passed.





According to sources, Uhuru and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga are crafting a political deal that will see Uhuru become Prime Minister and Raila Odinga president during 2022 presidential poll.





On Friday Waiguru said while Mt Kenya leaders were patiently waiting for Uhuru's nod for such a political arrangement, such an alliance would guarantee peace, stability and inclusivity.





“It is true that an alliance with Raila would be good for Kenya as it would bring into the political fold a substantial part of Kenya much of which has felt excluded from national leadership,” Waiguru said.





“Such an alliance must of course include leaders of other Kenyan regions so that the 2022 leadership reflects the true face of Kenya,” Waiguru added.





Owing to the country's political history and the dynamics of the Jubilee party, Waiguru said, some political leaders from Central Kenya have been hesitant to fully embrace Raila despite the handshake.





“Many would hope for an unequivocal nod from the President so that they determine their political direction,” she said, although she noted it’s still too early to talk about 2022 political alliances.



