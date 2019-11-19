Tuesday November 19, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has responded to accusations of failing to pregnant after marrying renowned Nairobi lawyer, Kamotho Waiganjo, almost a year ago.





One week ago, Laikipia Women Representative, Cate Waruguru, ridiculed Waiguru for not bearing children months after marriage.





The visibly angry legislator was disgusted by the Governor's support for the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) and told her to first give birth before thinking of the initiative.





"Let me remind Waiguru that just because she was fronted by the Jubilee party, it doesn't mean she is the Wangu Makeri of the Mt. Kenya region," Waruguru stated.





But in a statement on Monday, Waiguru stood her ground and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to release the BBI report as soon as possible.





"As women leaders, we are supposed to be role models for our families and community.”





“As Team Embrace, we want to distance ourselves from the politics of insults and therefore, we urge everyone to practice politics on an understanding that we can disagree without being disagreeable and insulting," Waiguru stated.





Waiguru said she will not be intimidated by anybody and BBI will pass whether they like it or not.



