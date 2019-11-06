Wednesday, November 6, 2019- The holy book says he who finds a wife finds a good thing obtains favor from God.





Citizen TV anchor Wahiga Mwaura is a testament to this words following his recent elevation at work and his sexy wife, Joyce Omondi, has been gushing over him on social media.





Wahiga was picked to fill the huge shoes left by Hussein Mohammed on the News Night segment and on Tuesday he made his debut.





His wife, who is also a TV host and talented gospel singer, went out of her way to celebrate her hubby in special.





The beautiful lass took to Instagram to heap praise on him and shared a special meal she prepared for him.





“ Made some of #theonehekeptforme! Favorites for him to enjoy after his #Newnight Premier! So proud of #theonehekeptforme! Shine on @Waihigamwaura,” she captioned a photo of the meal.





Waihiga and Joyce tied the knot back in 2015, and despite being public figures they have managed to keep their private lives under wraps.





Well, as the old adage goes, the way to man’s heart is through the stomach.





Check out the yummy meal below.



