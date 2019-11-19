Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - Vivo Energy Kenya has announced that Joe Muganda is set to leave his role as the company’s Managing Director at the end of November.





Muganda, who was appointed Vivo Energy MD in December 2017 following the exit of Polycarp Igathe, will be replaced by Peter Murungi.





“I would like to thank Joe for the contribution he has made as an MD of Vivo Energy Kenya and wish him well for the future.”





“I am certain that Peter will build on the success to steer the organization to even greater achievements,” said Hans Paulsen, the Executive Vice President (East and Southern Africa).





Mr. Murungi holds a Masters in Business Administration and a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi and will take over as MD of Vivo Energy from December 1st 2019.





He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply UK and has worked as a Depot Manager in both Mombasa and Nairobi.



