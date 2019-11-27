Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - There was a lot of drama during the launch of the much anticipated BBI report that has raised political temperatures in the country.





From Murkomen being booed after claiming that Tanga Tanga politicians aligned to Deputy President William Ruto were sidelined during the event to Junet Mohammed trolling pro-Ruto leaders using Somali proverbs, the event was not short of drama.





A video of Itumbi being kicked out at the stage by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security team has emerged.





Kenyans on twitter are busy trolling Deputy President William Ruto’s spanner-boy claiming that he was humiliated.





Check this out, Eh! Eh!