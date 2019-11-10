Sales Account Relationship Manager





Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 4 – 5 years

Location: Nairobi

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Enterprise Sales & Retention – Large Enterprise and Public Sector within the Enterprise Business Unit Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Detailed Description

Reporting to the Sector Manager – Enterprise Sales & Retention – Corporate & Public, the position holder will develop and manage relationships and service experience among Financial Services and Insurance (FSI) Organizations to ensure growth, profitability and retention.

Responsibilities

· To identify growth, upselling and cross-selling opportunities within FSI Sector i.e. Banking, Micro-Finance, Sacco’s and Insurance Organizations

· Develop Strategic plans for Account/ Relationship engagement and ensure implementation of tactical plans including pipeline management

· Develop strong relationships at CXO level within the Target Market List (TML) and wider Buying Centers to understand mid-to-long term Organizations objectives.

· Drive identification and adoption of relevant segment propositions

· Formulate Account Development Plans, Opportunity Roadmaps and Pipeline Management for sales cycle

· To effectively manage the existing and new accounts through improved customer experience by managing end to end process and ensure compliance to service agreement requirements

· Develop and execute customer ring fencing strategies in FSI Vertical

· To respond to enterprise customer related issues so as to provide consistent quality of service and get excellent customer rating

· To prepare weekly and monthly reports on Sales Performance and Market Insights from day to day engagements.

Qualifications

· Degree in Commerce/ ICT or Business related;

· Sales experience of 4-5 years preferably managing in a B2G or B2B environment;

· Knowledge/ Work experience in ICT and Financial Sector will be an added advantage;

· Strong relationship building skills, preferably from a major blue chip company;

National Account Manager

At Safaricom, our evolution has been driven by the spirit of innovation. We can provide you with multiple opportunities to innovate and solve real-world, complex technical and business problems as you join us on our journey. We strive to have various career opportunities available for undergraduates.

National Account Manager

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Nairobi

Job Field: ICT / Computer

We are pleased to announce the vacancy for a National Account Manager within VGE. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Detailed Description

Reporting to the Sector Manager, the position holder will be responsible for Strategic Accounts (TML-Target Market List) within Multinational Corporation (MNC)/VGE vertical. The key objective will be to drive and achieve revenue targets through solution selling and segment propositions.

Responsibilities

· Identify growth prospects within the Target Market List.

· Drive identification and adoption of relevant segment propositions

· Device strategic plans for Relationship penetration and ensure implementation of tactical plans including pipeline management.

· Grow, Digital Solutions and acquire Sales within MNC/VGE TML; through acquisition and penetration.

· Provide thought leadership and Insights from customer engagements within the Vodacom Global Enterprise (VGE)

· Provide thought leadership and Insights from customer engagements within the Multinational Corporation/VGE Vertical.

· Introduce new products and propositions to key decision makers within the customer environment through relationship and stakeholder management within all Top customers.

· Develop and execute customer ring fencing strategies in MNC/VGE Vertical

· Stimulate existing prepositions within MNC/VGE Vertical to grow base revenue.

· Develop strong relationships at CXO level in MNC/VGE and wider Buying Centers to understand mid-to-long term MNC/VGE objectives.

· Ensure minimum churn (less than 1%) on both customer base and revenues as set out in target goal sheet.

· Contract Management: Follow up on all existing contracts & renewal.

· Provide insight into the refinement of customer journey processes

· Timely response to customer correspondence and circulation of customer minutes

· Flag potential escalations timeously.

· Ensure timely and accurate reporting for sales orders and customer interactions and enforce use of FANELI for opportunity management and customer interactions both for Safaricom and Vodafone Global Enterprise (VGE)

· Maintain regular contact with Regional and Global Account Managers to keep abreast with global trends for MNC customers under management.

· Formulate and manage customer relationship through up-to-date Account Development Plans, opportunity road maps, pipeline management and the entire sales cycle plan.

· Leverage company assets (events & activities) to nature relationship with key stakeholders (CXO & Buying Centre).

· Proactively attend to MNC customer issues on service provision and get an excellent customer rating.

· Maintaining strong and deep relationships with accounts under direct management

· Follow through on all customer issues until closure.

· Organize a Discovery/Innovation workshop per Quarter,

Requirements

· Degree in Commerce/ ICT or a business related;

· Sales Professional with work experience of 4-5 years preferably managing Multinational corporations and B2B environment;

· Knowledge/ Work experience in ICT will be an added advantage;

· Ability to deliver results and meet and surpass set targets;

· Ability to co-create and workshop new ideas for the customer.

Additional Details

As part of the interview process external candidates should prepare the following documentation which will be required at a later stage based on your performance in the interviews/assessments.

· An updated CV with contacts of three referees, 2 who must be professional and must have supervised you at some point, the other referee can be a colleague in the same professional field.

· Kenyan Certificate of Good Conduct (Less than 1 year old) or a receipt of the same from the CID pending release of the hardcopy document.

· Clearance certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

· University Degree Certificate/ Letter of completion from University in case you have not received your degree certificate.

· National ID/Passport.