Pembroke House is a traditional, full-boarding, coeducational IAPS school of roughly 200 pupils aged 5-13 set in the Rift Valley, Kenya. The school has a reputation for providing an outstanding all-round education with a quality of pastoral care that is second to none. Whilst known traditionally for its sporting achievements, academic standards at Pembroke House are high and all pupils are prepared for 13+ Common Entrance or scholarship examinations. The majority of children move on to schools in the UK and in recent years an impressive number of awards have been won – including academic, sport, art, drama and all-round scholarships.





We are seeking applicants with a passion for teaching, mixed with drive, energy and a delight to see children achieve their very best. A willingness to contribute to the bustling extra-curricular life of a busy boarding school is vital, as is a readiness to coach within the mix of sports in which Pembroke boys and girls are so successful.

Head of Latin & Classical Languages

The Role

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a dynamic and passionate teacher to join Pembroke House School as Head of Latin. The successful applicant will be tasked with reintroducing this previously popular subject and given the scope and freedom to create a successful department, teaching Latin to pupils in Years 5 – 8 and preparing them for Common Entrance and scholarship examinations at 13+. This is a full-time teaching post and as such you are accountable to the Head, who should be kept informed of all progress and affairs at school.

Responsibilities

· As Head of Latin your role is to teach Latin to children in the Senior and Middle school (Years 5 – 8).

· All teachers at Pembroke House work a total of around 28 lessons per week. Games sessions are not included in this total.

· You are responsible for the successful teaching practices of your department and essentially the overall progress of the students in your subject.

· You are responsible for the sensible and appropriate setting of exams at the end of each term and for half term assessments.

· You should be aware of those children who need learning support and every effort should be made to accommodate the needs of these children. All children who have been identified as needing learning support should have an up to date IEP.

· Sometimes children miss lessons for one reason or another. It is a member of staff’s responsibility to help the children in question to ‘catch up’ either through photocopies or ‘catch up’ work. In both cases staff must make sure that pupils understand the work that has been missed.

· You are responsible for the constructive and positive reporting on the children you teach over the year.

· As Head of Department it is your role to mentor and supervise other members of your department and ensure that they are meeting the various demands of their teaching roles at school.

As a member of staff at Pembroke House you should be mindful of good teaching practice at all times. All members of staff are encouraged to share their ideas and you are welcome to observe and participate in lessons taught by other staff at school. The ‘Expectations’ document helps identify the areas of expertise that as a school we most appreciate and seek to foster.

Personal Attributes and Skills Sought

· We are looking for a well-qualified, dynamic, innovative and forward-thinking teacher.

· The successful candidate must be an outstanding classroom practitioner and able to teach to Common Entrance and to scholarship level. This may be their first senior position, or they may be an experienced Head of Department. We would be interested in applicants from both prep and senior schools and from both the maintained and independent sectors.

· The chosen candidate will be someone who really enjoys teaching and who is looking for an opportunity to take on new challenges as well as developing existing skills. Previous experience of preparing pupils for Common Entrance and scholarship exams in Year 8 is desirable, but not essential for the right candidate. Applicants should have high expectations of pupil achievement and behaviour along with excellent organisational and time-management skills.

· The successful candidate will be an excellent role model for pupils, and will set high standards of smartness, manners and general demeanour.

It is anticipated that the successful candidate will demonstrate the following:

· Subject teaching

· Good honours degree in the subject applied for or a closely related subject.

· Ability to provide stimulating, well-planned lessons across the age and ability range within the school.

· Subject knowledge to challenge able students and achieve strong results at all relevant levels.

Requirements

· a good university degree in their teaching subject, and a recognised teaching qualification such as a PGCE

· a forward-thinking and innovative mindset

· energy and dynamism

· experience of and empathy for life in a boarding school

The School Ethos

· All members of staff are expected actively to seek to encourage all children to participate and ‘do their best’ in as many disciplines as possible.

· As a School we do all we can to aim for the highest standards possible with regards to each child’s education and development. At the same time we strive to be fair to ‘all’ – children, staff and parents. Not only must children be tutored and explanations delivered of decisions made but there must be the same consideration of our parents and their need to know. Thus members of staff are encouraged to email and telephone parents and communicate as regularly and openly as time allows.

· Throughout the course of each day all members of staff should make it their business actively to encourage good manners, respect and tolerance, at all times and they should endeavour to teach children how to be humble when they excel and gracious when receiving constructive criticism and advice.





Head of Computer Science

The Role

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a dynamic and passionate teacher to join Pembroke House School as Head of Computer Science. This newly created post will give the successful applicant an opportunity to develop an innovative digital education programme throughout the school as well as identifying the potential applications for ICT to teaching and learning across the curriculum. The school is presently looking to build a STEM Centre and it is envisaged that the Head of Computer Science will play the leading role in developing then running this new and exciting part of school life. He/she will also oversee the work of the Head of ICT and three administrators. This is a full-time role.

Job Purpose

· To promote and safeguard the safety and well-being of all pupils and young people.

· To facilitate and encourage a learning experience which provides pupils with the opportunity to achieve their individual potential.

· To contribute to raising standards of pupil attainment and progress.

· To implement and deliver an appropriately broad, balanced, relevant and differentiated curriculum for pupils and to support a designated curriculum area as appropriate.

· To monitor and support the overall progress and development of pupils as a teacher and Tutor where appropriate.

· To share and support the school’s responsibility to provide and monitor opportunities for the personal and academic development of children and young people

Responsibilities

· Plan, deliver and evaluate consistently high-quality lessons that engage all pupils and help them to make progress in their understanding of your subject.

· Plan well-structured lessons that meet the needs of all pupils through effective structuring of tasks, so they provide challenge or support as appropriate.

· Ensure that pupils’ progress is regularly and accurately assessed and that feedback to pupils is used both summative and formatively to enhance the attainment and progress of all pupils.

· Ensure that standards of behaviour in classes support effective learning and act to manage inappropriate behaviour in accordance with the school’s policies.

· Show commitment and responsibility for own professional development and ensuring best practice in classroom teaching and learning.

· Provide extra-curricular opportunities that enhance and develop subject provision.

· Keep subject knowledge up to date.

· Attend Department and other team meetings as required.

· Contribute to the development of schemes of work and Department resources.

· To be familiar with and adhere to all School Policies.

· To fulfil your duties and responsibilities regarding safeguarding pupils and health and safety.

· To support the aims and ethos of the school and promote good relationships with pupils, colleagues and parents.

· To set a good example in terms of dress, punctuality and attendance.

· To participate in the School’s arrangements for appraisal, professional development, meetings cycle, quality assurance and internal verification.

· To effectively manage financial and physical resources within the curriculum area to support the designated curriculum portfolio.

· Under the reasonable direction of the Head carry out the professional duties of a School teacher as set out in the School policies and Staff Handbook.

Person Specification: Head of Department

Pembroke House School seeks to deliver an outstanding educational experience in all fields to its students. It requires staff with the ability, enthusiasm and expertise to support this ambition.

It is anticipated that the successful candidate will demonstrate the following:

· Subject teaching

· Good honours degree in the subject applied for or a closely related subject.

· A teaching qualification that is recognised by the relevant bodies in Kenya in order for the successful applicant to be able to apply for a work permit.

· Ability to provide stimulating, well-planned lessons across the age and ability range within the school.

· Subject knowledge to challenge able students and achieve strong results at all relevant levels.

Pastoral and Co-Curricular duties

· Commitment to boarding school life and the ability to carry out the role of tutor effectively.

· A professional, yet caring and compassionate approach to dealing with students.

· Willingness to be involved in a range of co-curricular activities, and the ability to offer expertise relevant to one or more areas of the school’s co-curricular programme.

Personal qualities

· Suitability to work with children. An enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check will be completed on the successful applicant.

· Strong communication skills (oral and written) for dealing with pupils, parents and colleagues.

· Conscientiousness, enthusiasm, and the ability to sustain long hours during term time, including evenings and weekends.

· Ability to work collaboratively.

· Ability to develop a rapport with pupils throughout the school.

· Strong organisational skills, and the ability to meet deadlines.

· A positive attitude towards professional development and their own learning

Role as Head of Department

It is not a requirement for applicants to have previously held a post as Head of Department. However, it is anticipated that the successful candidate will demonstrate evidence of:

· People skills to manage a team and to resolve difficulties as they may arise.

· Administrative skills to organise and manage a busy Department in the school.

· The vision to maintain the Department’s high profile within the school and to lead the Department forward.





Junior School Teacher and Assistant Houseparent

The Role

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a dynamic and passionate teacher to join Pembroke House School as a Junior School Teacher and Assistant Houseparent. We are looking for a creative junior school teacher who is highly motivated and is able to enthuse, engage and inspire children through their teaching. The successful candidate will work towards and support the School vision to deliver a unique learning experience to every child, every day, both within the classroom, and within the boarding house.

A willingness to contribute to the sporting, extra curricular and boarding life of the school is essential.

A recognized teaching qualification is essential. QTS is preferred.

How to Apply

Potential applicants should request a job description, application form and supporting documentation by email from recruitment@pembrokehouse.sc.ke , whence any further information regarding the post may also be obtained.