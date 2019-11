Throughout the production process, several hazards exist that are likely to render the product out of specification. These are biological, physical (temperature, humidity) or chemical in nature. As such, We needs to analyze the hazards present and develop critical controls to: (1) minimize/eliminate effects of the hazards and (2) prevent recurrence of deviations. This is through development of a HACCP plan anchored on food safety standards (ISO 22001) as well as IPIFF guidelines on insect based feed production.