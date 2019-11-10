Technical Project Manager





Job Description

The purpose of the team is to provide Frontline ICT and software development services for the company and to assist in the continued reliability and enhancement of the Company’s ICT Systems. The successful candidate will be designing, Coding, installing, implementing, maintaining and customizing already made software solutions that will support the operations at the organization.

Responsibilities

· Assign and oversee the daily tasks of technical personnel while ensuring all subordinates are actively working toward established milestones.

· Coordinating with cross discipline team members to make sure that all parties are on track with project requirements, deadlines, and schedules.

· Establishing effective project communication plans and ensuring their execution.

· Hold regular technical team meetings to determine progress and address any questions or challenges regarding projects

· Determine and define clear deliverables, roles and responsibilities for staff members required for specific projects or initiatives

· Research and evaluate hardware and software technology options and weigh the cost/benefit analysis

· Coordinating the development of user manuals, training materials and other documents as needed to enable successful implementation and turnover of the process or system to the clients.

· Update and maintain all production technologies ensuring proper maintenance and installation

· Manage ongoing IT project pipeline: assign priorities and resources

· Ensure work requests meet assigned SLAs

· Identifying and developing new opportunities with clients.

· Obtaining customer acceptance of project deliverables.

· Managing customer satisfaction within project transition period.

· Conducting post project evaluation and identifying successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Qualifications

· A bachelor’s degree or master degree in a related field.

· Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus.

· Proven experience in project management

· Ability to lead project teams of various sizes and see them through to completion.

· Demonstrated understanding of Project Management processes, strategies and methods

· Experience mentoring, coaching and developing rising talent in the technology department

· Excellent time management and organizational skills and experience establishing guidelines in these areas for others

· Strong sense of personal accountability regarding decision-making and supervising department teams

· Experience working in a high-level collaborative environment and promoting a teamwork mentality

· Managerial experience applying analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

· Ability to predict challenges and seek to proactively head-off obstacles

Requirements

· NHIF

· NSSF

· KRA PIN

· Police Clearance Certificate

· Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply

Click on the link below





Clerks of Works

Responsibilities

· Assist the Project Manager with monitoring contractors in relation to site, contractual and statutory requirements and ensure contractors are aware of their subsequent responsibilities.

· Monitor the work of Contractors and their Supervisors on an ongoing basis providing input and suggesting adjustments based on instructions from others to ensure that contractors management take positive action to maintain safety, health and environmental arrangements to the highest possible standard.

· Monitor contractor compliance based on documents reviewed / endorsed by others to ensure controlling documents submitted for review and endorsement are commented on prior to the commencement of work.

· Assist with the delivery of the construction discipline phase of the project, meeting safety, cost, programme dates and quality objectives and ensuring any corrective actions required are taken.

· Report progress to the Project Manager and manage appropriate records for safety, contractual and / or quality purposes. Overall progress will be reported up to Project Manager on a weekly basis.

· Assist with input and maintenance of the Construction Phase Plan as required to meet current Kenyan Legislation.

· Participates in discussions to support the effective communication and coordination, liaise on interface working and ensure that site work overall is planned and coordinated to achieve construction programme dates.

· Maintain records for use in adjudication on applications for contract enhanced or reduced payments.

· Verify the construction work and manufacture records to ensure the physical configuration of constructed plant (i.e. ensuring the design intent is met).

· Keep up to date with the latest construction techniques and technologies in order to bring about the most efficient delivery of construction on the site.

· Capture, share and apply construction best practices in order to improve capability and business performance in the medium and longer term.

· Give directions/ instructions in writing to the Contractor or to his site agent on behalf of and in consultation with the consultants in respect of

· Interpretation of any consultant’s instructions, drawings, specifications or bills of quantities.

· The removal from the site of any work, materials or goods which are not in accordance with the contract.

· Matters of urgency involving the safety or protection of persons or property, and

· Any other matters in respect of which any consultant and/ PM is expressly empowered by the contract to issue instructions and on which the respective consultant has authorized in writing the Clerk of Works so to act

Qualifications

· Significant relevant post-qualification experience in construction project as clerk of works for Construction projects containing significant Civil works

· Experience in carrying out the duties of clerk of works/quality inspector

· Experience of all stages of the design and construction across a wide range of building types, including industrial buildings

· Good writing, client-facing and communication skills

· Well-organised, diligent, proactive, assertive, well-disciplined and commercially astute

· A team player with a ‘can-do’ attitude, outgoing, polite, patient, diplomatic, personable, respectful and flexible

· Degree/ diploma in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, Architecture (or any other built environment sciences) with previous onsite experience.

Required documents

· NHIF

· NSSF

· KRA PIN

· Police Clearance Certificate

· Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply

Click on the link below





Product Quality & Safety

Job Description

Throughout the production process, several hazards exist that are likely to render the product out of specification. These are biological, physical (temperature, humidity) or chemical in nature. As such, We needs to analyze the hazards present and develop critical controls to: (1) minimize/eliminate effects of the hazards and (2) prevent recurrence of deviations. This is through development of a HACCP plan anchored on food safety standards (ISO 22001) as well as IPIFF guidelines on insect based feed production.

To adequately lead and facilitate the above study, an experienced consultant with a food product quality and safety background is required . The consultant will work with the existing Product/Process Quality and design teams at our firm to lead and facilitate HACCP studies for the full scale product range.

Responsibilities

The overall objectives of this consultancy are:

· Conduct gap analysis between current process configuration and IPIFF guidelines as well as food safety standards (ISO22000). With the context of the gap analysis, develop a detailed project plan to address the gaps and develop a HACCP plan for the product lines.

· Review gaps between planned prerequisite programs and global benchmarks on HACCP guidelines. Thereafter, recommend relevant changes within the following focus areas: (a) facilities/equipment, (b) suppliers, (c) material specification, (d) cleaning and sanitation, (e) chemical control, (f) material handling/storage and (g) pest control.

· Identify and categorize hazards affecting product quality and safety from a material flow perspective. This cuts across feedstock pre-processing, production, post processing and storage of the finished products. Thereafter, implement critical control points designed to mitigate the effects of the prevailing hazards as well as prevent future occurrences.

· Develop product quality and design team competence in matters relating to hazard identification and critical control implementation.

Qualifications

The consultant should have the following experience:

· At least 7-10 years of product safety experience. Experience in a bioprocessing environment will be an added advantage.

· 2 – 3 years consulting experience with demonstrated success with reference to adherence of timelines and project plans.

· Experience in leading and facilitation of HACCP studies.

· Familiarity with IPIFF guidelines as well as animal feed safety guidelines in the EU and North America.

· HACCP project implementation experience.

· Project management experience will be an added advantage.

· Bachelor’s degree in mechanical, industrial or chemical engineering or any other relevant field.

· Post graduate degree in product quality or safety related field is an added advantage.

Timeline