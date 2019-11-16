We are in the Financial Management space providing innovative financial products & solutions.





We are looking to fill in the position of Reconciliation Accountant .

Scope: Review all Reconciliation; perform revenue trends; ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations; monthly revenue assurance reports

Responsibilities:

· Manage the process of performing revenue trends and data mining to detect abnormal activity and possible revenue loss.

· Daily review of all reconciliation reports done to ensure standards are adhered to across the company

· Ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations across all suspense accounts.

· Consistency in meeting reconciliations standards or benchmarks.

· Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform reconciliation tasks.

· Perform regular reconciliation and (gap) analysis of revenue streams

Eligibility:

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance / Commerce/ or related field

· CPA (K)

· 3 – 5 years progressive experience in Finance / Accounting

· Advanced Excel skills

· Experience in use of an automated financial system / software

· Proficient communicator at all levels, both verbal and written.

· Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability





We are looking to fill in the position of Executive Assistant .

Scope: To provide assistance to the executives

Responsibilities:

· Act as a liaison between the Directors’ offices and internal and external parties.

· Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the Directors.

· Prioritize and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the Directors, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the Directors as appropriate).

· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invitation of the Directors to track and manage agreed deliverables.

· Produce all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Directors.

· Organize and maintain the Directors’ offices.

· Make all travel arrangements on behalf of the Directors.

Qualifications:

· Degree in Business Administration or a related field.

· At least four (4) years’ experience in a similar role.

· Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information.

· Strong sense of initiative.

· Excellent organizational & coordination skills.

· Excellent interpersonal skills.





We are looking to fill in the position of Corporate Sales Executive .

Scope: Revenue Growth; Corporate / SME Client Relationship Management

Key Responsibilities:

· Selling our Employee Financial Products to Corporates and SME clients

· Training users (Employees and Employers) on the features and usage of the products

· Supervise the on-boarding of users (Employees and Employers) on our mobile platforms

· Preparing regular and timely sales progress reports to Management.

· Developing and maintaining strong Customer relationships

Qualifications:

· Degree in Marketing, Commerce or a Sales-related field.

· Professional Sales training.

· At least Five (5) years’ experience in Corporate/SME Sales in a service industry (pre-requisite).

· Experience in selling financial services (advantage)

Competencies:

· Proficient communicator – both verbal and written

· Strong negotiation and presentation skills.

· Demonstrate creativity & initiative and require minimal supervision.

· Must be able to assess and prioritize workload in a strict deadline-driven environment.

· Must have an existing, verifiable network and database/pipeline of potential Corporate/SME clients

How to Apply:

If you possess the above qualifications and skills, please send us your CV citing your expected salary to recruit@kava.africa by 20th November 2019.

Use Corporate Sales Executive as your email subject.