We are in the Financial Management space providing innovative financial products & solutions.
We are looking to fill in the position of Reconciliation Accountant.
Scope: Review all Reconciliation; perform revenue trends; ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations; monthly revenue assurance reports
Responsibilities:
·         Manage the process of performing revenue trends and data mining to detect abnormal activity and possible revenue loss.
·         Daily review of all reconciliation reports done to ensure standards are adhered to across the company
·         Ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations across all suspense accounts.
·         Consistency in meeting reconciliations standards or benchmarks.
·         Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform reconciliation tasks.
·         Perform regular reconciliation and (gap) analysis of revenue streams
Eligibility:
·         Bachelor’s degree in Finance / Commerce/ or related field
·         CPA (K)
·         3 – 5 years progressive experience in Finance / Accounting
·         Advanced Excel skills
·         Experience in use of an automated financial system / software
·         Proficient communicator at all levels, both verbal and written.
·         Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability

We are looking to fill in the position of Executive Assistant.
Scope: To provide assistance to the executives
Responsibilities:
·         Act as a liaison between the Directors’ offices and internal and external parties.
·         Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the Directors.
·         Prioritize and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the Directors, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the Directors as appropriate).
·         Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invitation of the Directors to track and manage agreed deliverables.
·         Produce all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Directors.
·         Organize and maintain the Directors’ offices.
·         Make all travel arrangements on behalf of the Directors.
Qualifications:
·         Degree in Business Administration or a related field.
·         At least four (4) years’ experience in a similar role.
·         Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information.
·         Strong sense of initiative.
·         Excellent organizational & coordination skills.
·         Excellent interpersonal skills.

We are looking to fill in the position of Corporate Sales Executive.
Scope: Revenue Growth; Corporate / SME Client Relationship Management
Key Responsibilities:
·         Selling our Employee Financial Products to Corporates and SME clients
·         Training users (Employees and Employers) on the features and usage of the products
·         Supervise the on-boarding of users (Employees and Employers) on our mobile platforms
·         Preparing regular and timely sales progress reports to Management.
·         Developing and maintaining strong Customer relationships
Qualifications:
·         Degree in Marketing, Commerce or a Sales-related field.
·         Professional Sales training.
·         At least Five (5) years’ experience in Corporate/SME Sales in a service industry (pre-requisite).
·         Experience in selling financial services (advantage)
Competencies:
·         Proficient communicator – both verbal and written
·         Strong negotiation and presentation skills.
·         Demonstrate creativity & initiative and require minimal supervision.
·         Must be able to assess and prioritize workload in a strict deadline-driven environment.
·         Must have an existing, verifiable network and database/pipeline of potential Corporate/SME clients
How to Apply:
If you possess the above qualifications and skills, please send us your CV citing your expected salary to recruit@kava.africa by 20th November 2019.
Use Corporate Sales Executive as your email subject.
Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.
