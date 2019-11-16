We are in the Financial Management space providing innovative financial products & solutions.
We are looking to fill in the position of Reconciliation Accountant.
Scope: Review all Reconciliation; perform revenue trends; ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations; monthly revenue assurance reports
Responsibilities:
· Manage the process of performing revenue trends and data mining to detect abnormal activity and possible revenue loss.
· Daily review of all reconciliation reports done to ensure standards are adhered to across the company
· Ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations across all suspense accounts.
· Consistency in meeting reconciliations standards or benchmarks.
· Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform reconciliation tasks.
· Perform regular reconciliation and (gap) analysis of revenue streams
Eligibility:
· Bachelor’s degree in Finance / Commerce/ or related field
· CPA (K)
· 3 – 5 years progressive experience in Finance / Accounting
· Advanced Excel skills
· Experience in use of an automated financial system / software
· Proficient communicator at all levels, both verbal and written.
· Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability
We are looking to fill in the position of Executive Assistant.
Scope: To provide assistance to the executives
Responsibilities:
· Act as a liaison between the Directors’ offices and internal and external parties.
· Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the Directors.
· Prioritize and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the Directors, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the Directors as appropriate).
· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invitation of the Directors to track and manage agreed deliverables.
· Produce all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Directors.
· Organize and maintain the Directors’ offices.
· Make all travel arrangements on behalf of the Directors.
Qualifications:
· Degree in Business Administration or a related field.
· At least four (4) years’ experience in a similar role.
· Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information.
· Strong sense of initiative.
· Excellent organizational & coordination skills.
· Excellent interpersonal skills.
We are looking to fill in the position of Corporate Sales Executive.
Scope: Revenue Growth; Corporate / SME Client Relationship Management
Key Responsibilities:
· Selling our Employee Financial Products to Corporates and SME clients
· Training users (Employees and Employers) on the features and usage of the products
· Supervise the on-boarding of users (Employees and Employers) on our mobile platforms
· Preparing regular and timely sales progress reports to Management.
· Developing and maintaining strong Customer relationships
Qualifications:
· Degree in Marketing, Commerce or a Sales-related field.
· Professional Sales training.
· At least Five (5) years’ experience in Corporate/SME Sales in a service industry (pre-requisite).
· Experience in selling financial services (advantage)
Competencies:
· Proficient communicator – both verbal and written
· Strong negotiation and presentation skills.
· Demonstrate creativity & initiative and require minimal supervision.
· Must be able to assess and prioritize workload in a strict deadline-driven environment.
· Must have an existing, verifiable network and database/pipeline of potential Corporate/SME clients
How to Apply:
If you possess the above qualifications and skills, please send us your CV citing your expected salary to recruit@kava.africa by 20th November 2019.
Use Corporate Sales Executive as your email subject.
Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.
