We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Sales and Client Relations officer to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Keep a record of all leads and upsell/resell where possible

To take accountability for timely, comprehensive and conclusive customer responses through email, letters, phone calls and all official communication.

Monitor and track customer requests by ensuring accurate customer records are documented; directed to relevant department, and resolved to customer’s satisfaction

Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with our products and services

Receiving leads from the marketing team and following up on progress

Support front office with customer follow up and policy disputes by providing resolutions as per set turnaround time.

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

Should be able to comply with daily reports.

to use video and animation to give the impression of action through changing images across marketing platforms. The candidate will develop and design creative video/interactive content for print, exhibition, website, advertisements, and social media.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, artistically talented, competent, creative, mature and keen to detail

Use video and photography equipment to capture images or audio devices for multimedia projects.

Communicate products solutions into simple yet compelling visuals across mediums, that can be shared with a wide variety of audiences.

Refine the visual language and ensure consistency across all mediums and communications including presentations, the website, external documents, etc

Participate in creative projects from ideation to final delivery including scoping requirements, budgeting, creating project plans, and monitoring to ensure that deliverables are on time and meet the organization’s quality standards.

Collaborate with and support our technical teams using your creative expertise, particularly around visualization best practices

Contribute to the design process to deliver creative solutions such as print, web, and marketing materials, including type specifications, illustrations, photography, print design, multimedia and UX.

Create and maintain an appropriate and consistent brand voice, tone, and style across all mediums

Web and multimedia interactive software applications, not limited to; Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, Photoshop, Squarespace, Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut Pro and Camtasia.

An agile, detail, and goal-oriented personality, is driven to succeed, and always up for a challenge

The ability to multitask, and be flexible in regards to workload and assignments

Must be able to deliver under strict deadlines and handle pressure effectively.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Procurement Learning Advisor to provides technical procurement expertise on policies, procedures, systems and standards to assist stakeholders undertaking procurement planning, development, sourcing and management to make strategic decisions and effectively meet organizational and business objectives.

Identify the Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain training needs, plan and implement training that meets these needs.

Coach, train, and mentor Procurement Officers with the aim of strengthening their technical capacity, exchanging knowledge within the Procurement team and providing professional development guidance in conjunction with the Training Manager.

Co-facilitation of international trainings workshops in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management work to our corporate and NGOs clients.

Provide feedback and suggestions on course design and materials to support any areas that need improvement.

Review all course curriculums on a regular basis to be prepared to conduct any course assigned on short-notice.

Keep up with market developments, innovation and other matters of mutual interest

Carrying out market research, analyzing and reporting for insights on client needs

Search, find and follow up tenders in line with business products and services to achieve business objectives

Assist in the development and implementation of capability development initiatives to improve procurement outcomes.

Develop and implement innovative procurement and category management strategies to meet specific business needs, manage risk and deliver value for money.

Advise stakeholders on appropriate procurement governance and performance management mechanisms to monitor, co-ordinate and improve procurement activity and performance.

Knowledge of the local regulations on recycling and environmental law a plus