Sales and Client Relations Officer

INDEPTH RESEARCH SERVICES LTD

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Sales and Client Relations Officer

We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

Job Description

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Sales and Client Relations officer to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Responsibilities

Our ideal candidate should:

· Proactively engage with customer to identify potential opportunities

· Actively seeking out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

· Keep a record of all leads and upsell/resell where possible

· Update & maintain customer records

· Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

· To take accountability for timely, comprehensive and conclusive customer responses through email, letters, phone calls and all official communication.

· Monitor and track customer requests by ensuring accurate customer records are documented; directed to relevant department, and resolved to customer’s satisfaction

· Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients

· Building and maintaining relationships with clients

· Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with our products and services

· Receiving leads from the marketing team and following up on progress

· Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.

· Support front office with customer follow up and policy disputes by providing resolutions as per set turnaround time.

Qualifications

· Degree in Marketing or Business Management.

· Accounting certification from a recognized institution.

· 2 year or more working experience in sales and customer service

· Knowledge of digital marketing will be an added advantage.

· Experience serving clients from the public and NGO sectors.

· Experience in serving international clients.

· Excellent problem-solving skills.

· Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written

· Presentable and an outgoing personality

· Administrative writing and reporting skills

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· A team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills

· Ambitious, hardworking and creative

· Results oriented

· Should be able to comply with daily reports.





Video & Motion Graphics Designer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Video & Motion Graphics Designer.

We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

Job Description

We seek to recruit an aggressive, artistically talented, competent, creative, mature and keen to detail Video & Motion Graphics Designer to use video and animation to give the impression of action through changing images across marketing platforms. The candidate will develop and design creative video/interactive content for print, exhibition, website, advertisements, and social media.

Responsibilities

· Ability to art direct and create solid information designs, concepts and sample layouts.

· Direct and manage video projects from start to finish.

· Develop an innovative communications strategy and brand identity for the organization.

· Create animated 2- and 3-dimensional images

· Use video and photography equipment to capture images or audio devices for multimedia projects.

· Conceptualization, storyboarding, animating, editing, keyframing and typography.

· Post-production tasks which include reviewing footage, making editorial decisions, audio and color, and final editing.

· Communicate products solutions into simple yet compelling visuals across mediums, that can be shared with a wide variety of audiences.

· Identify the best techniques and methods to communicate.

· Refine the visual language and ensure consistency across all mediums and communications including presentations, the website, external documents, etc

· Participate in creative projects from ideation to final delivery including scoping requirements, budgeting, creating project plans, and monitoring to ensure that deliverables are on time and meet the organization’s quality standards.

· Develop creative, innovative, user-centric designs in response to task requirements, user analyses, product innovation, and Foundation marketing.

· Collaborate with and support our technical teams using your creative expertise, particularly around visualization best practices

· Contribute to the design process to deliver creative solutions such as print, web, and marketing materials, including type specifications, illustrations, photography, print design, multimedia and UX.

· Create and maintain an appropriate and consistent brand voice, tone, and style across all mediums

· Translate complex and abstract concepts into simple and well communicated visual presentations.

Qualifications

· Have high-end digital skills, proficiency in design, UX, data visualization

· Web and multimedia interactive software applications, not limited to; Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, Photoshop, Squarespace, Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut Pro and Camtasia.

· Must be highly proficient with current versions of Adobe Creative Suite.

· A portfolio to show previous achievements.

· At least 2 years’ experience.

· A solid understanding of HTML and CSS.

· An agile, detail, and goal-oriented personality, is driven to succeed, and always up for a challenge

· Strong collaboration skills, and an ability to work effectively in a flat organization

· The ability to multitask, and be flexible in regards to workload and assignments

· Must be able to deliver under strict deadlines and handle pressure effectively.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to create a profile and Portfolio and apply for the job on or before 13 th December 2019. https://thenetworkedpros.com/





Procurement & Supply Chain Learning Advisor/Business Development Officer

INDEPTH RESEARCH SERVICES LTD

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Procurement & Supply Chain Learning Advisor and Business Development Officer.

We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

Job Description

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Procurement Learning Advisor to provides technical procurement expertise on policies, procedures, systems and standards to assist stakeholders undertaking procurement planning, development, sourcing and management to make strategic decisions and effectively meet organizational and business objectives.

Responsibilities

Training and curriculum Development

· Identify the Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain training needs, plan and implement training that meets these needs.

· Coach, train, and mentor Procurement Officers with the aim of strengthening their technical capacity, exchanging knowledge within the Procurement team and providing professional development guidance in conjunction with the Training Manager.

· Co-facilitation of international trainings workshops in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management work to our corporate and NGOs clients.

· Provide feedback and suggestions on course design and materials to support any areas that need improvement.

· Review all course curriculums on a regular basis to be prepared to conduct any course assigned on short-notice. ​

· Keep up with market developments, innovation and other matters of mutual interest

· Apply different tools/techniques appropriately in different procurement situations.

Key accountabilities in Business Development

· Preparing proposal and responding to related EOI and RFPs

· Carrying out market research, analyzing and reporting for insights on client needs

· Planning and preparing presentations

· Communicating new product developments to prospective clients

· Overseeing the development of marketing literature (Product Development)

· Writing reports

· Develop functional specifications to ensure supply options are not limited.

· Providing quarterly Monitoring and Evaluation report for management decisions.

· Report on progress towards business objectives, discuss key projects and issues, offer, seek and receive advice.

Key accountabilities in consultancy work

· Search, find and follow up tenders in line with business products and services to achieve business objectives

· To provide technical support in implementing various consultancy projects

· Implementing consultancy projects, developing consultancy reports, policy briefs, communication materials, and presentations on logistics, procurement and Supply Chain Management

· Conduct literature reviews and assist in preparing strategy documents

· Assist in the development and implementation of capability development initiatives to improve procurement outcomes.

· Develop and implement innovative procurement and category management strategies to meet specific business needs, manage risk and deliver value for money.

· Advise stakeholders on appropriate procurement governance and performance management mechanisms to monitor, co-ordinate and improve procurement activity and performance.

Qualifications

· bachelor’s degree in procurement, supply chain management, logistics/business administration

· 5 years’ experience in Management as a Procurement Manager and/or Business Development Manager.

· Proven experience in complex project management

· Sales and marketing experience preferred

· Strong project management and leadership skills

· Excellent negotiating skills and ability to maintain networks and relationships

· Excellent partnership and networking skills

· Knowledge of the local regulations on recycling and environmental law a plus

· Understanding of market dynamics and sound business judgment

· Ability to lead a team to identify problems, develop and test potential solutions, and scale solutions

· Membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage.

How to Apply