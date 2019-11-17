The name HCS Africa is derived from carefully selected words: ‘Human’, referring to our people-oriented approach, ‘Capital’, referring to our commitment of increase in profit, and ‘Synergies’, referring to the collaborative nature of our organization.





IT Infrastructure and Hardware Analyst

Details:

Our client in the manufacturing industry seeks to hire an IT Infrastructure and Hardware Analyst to be providing helpdesk support and resolving problems to the end user’s satisfaction.

Reports to: Senior Infrastructure Analyst

Responsibilities

· Capable to providing 1st contact resolution, using KB’s and Knowledge Articles.

· Monitoring and responding quickly and effectively to requests received through the IT helpdesk.

· Monitoring Service Desk for tickets assigned to the queue and process first-in first-out based on priority

· Modifying configurations, utilities, software default settings, etc. for the local workstation

· Utilizing and maintaining the helpdesk tracking software.

· Documentation of internal procedures.

· Assisting with onboarding of new users.

· Ensuring each workstation has a computer, monitor, keyboard, mouse, hard drive, and any additional specialized equipment

· Installing, testing and configuring new workstations, peripheral equipment and software.

· Maintaining inventory of all equipment, software and software licenses.

· Reporting issues to the Service Desk for escalation.

· Managing PC setup and deployment for new employees using standard hardware, images and software.

· Assigning users and computers to proper groups in Active Directory.

· Performing timely workstation hardware and software upgrades as required.

Requirements

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements: –

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or IT related courses from an accredited institution.

· 2-3 years of experience in an Agricultural Industry/Company.

· Microsoft or Cisco Certifications.

· Experience in computer hardware maintenance.

· 1-2 years of experience to support Windows OS and MS Office programs (i.e. Excel, Word, Projects, Visio and Outlook)

· Knowledge of TCP/IP and other networking concepts.

· Knowledge in LAN/WAN network administration and maintenance.

· Excellent communication skills (i.e. oral and written)

· Ability to work independently and efficiently.





Senior Application Analyst – 2 positions

Details:

Our client in the manufacturing industry seeks to hire a Senior Application Analyst to support the business applications through its incident management, change management, deployment management, end user support, month end support, GCC management, applications and database management services.

Reports to: Finance Director

Responsibilities

· Ensuring end users are using the ERP to accomplish business objectives.

· Ensuring end users are using the Window based applications to accomplish business objectives.

· Directing and managing the planning, development, installation, testing, modification, and evaluation of all databases and related client services and reporting.

· Ensuring installed applications running on the databases work as expected and database integrity is maintained.

· Directing IT services related to the operation, performance, and availability of the database and change management of IT services.

· Ensuring Compliance with Corporate IT Policy.

Requirements

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements: –

· A minimum of 5 years relevant working experience.

· University degree in IT or Business with relevant IT training.

· Good Technical Knowledge in Data processing systems, Networking, and Systems Development.

· Administrative Skills and Team Leadership

· Good Interpersonal Relationship Skills

· Business Knowledge particularly on Financial systems

· Must be self-driven and results oriented

