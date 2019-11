Analyzing the human resource management structures and systems; determining and proposing methods/strategies of handling the human resource management function; initiating and developing human resource management policies including Rewards and Sanctions Policy; proposing performance improvement strategies that are adaptive to the changing environment and technology; coordinating training and development of staff; researching on human resource best practices that will guide the development of human resource management policies, standards and regulations; managing labour relations; institutionalizing performance management including staff Performance Appraisal System; coordinating and monitoring human resource planning for different cadres in the institution; and ensuring compliance with statutory regulations. The Director shall also perform such other duties as may be assigned by the Board and Director General.