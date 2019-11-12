Director for Legal, Compliance & Research

Applications are invited from suitably qualified officers serving in the Public Service for vacant posts in the Business Registration Service under the Office of The Attorney General and Department of Justice.

ADVERT NO. 4/2019- DIRECTOR LEGAL, COMPLIANCE AND RESEARCH JOB GRADE BRS 2, ONE (1) POST

The Director Legal, Compliance and Research shall report to the Director General.

Responsibilities

· The Director shall oversee the overall coordination and management of the Legal, Compliance and Research function at the Service. The specific duties and responsibilities shall include:

· To develop, review and implement the Services’ legal policies, contracts, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and all other legal documents,

· Safeguard the legal interests of the Service by advising on and ensuring compliance with all statutory requirements, prepare court records and forward them to the appropriate courts;

· Prepare legal opinions; undertake litigation for the Service;

· Ensure relevant policies are implemented in line with the existing guidelines, provide the necessary information to guide the formulation and amendment of relevant policies and guidelines,

· Carry out research and disseminate research findings in the fields covered by the relevant laws through seminars, workshops, publications or other means,

· Recommend to the Government any improvements in the relevant laws, ensure that the Service complies with statutory and other regulatory requirements by undertaking periodic legal audit compliance.

· The Director shall also perform such other duties as may be assigned by the Board and Director General.

Qualifications

A person shall qualify for appointment of the Director Legal, Compliance and Research if that person :

· Is a Citizen of Kenya;

· Has eight (8) years post admission relevant experience;

· Has served in the grade of Assistant Director Legal services or any similar managerial position for a minimum period of three (3) years with proven experience;

· Is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from a recognized University;

· Holds a Masters degree in Law or in any other related field from a recognized University;

· Demonstrates administrative and professional competence;

· Demonstrates computer literacy skills.

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Deputy Director for Human Resource Management

ADVERT NO. 6/2019 –DEPUTY DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT JOB GRADE BRS 3 ONE (1) POST

The Deputy Director, Human Resource Management shall report to the Director Corporate Services.

Responsibilities

The Deputy Director Human Resource Management responsibility will entail:-

Analyzing the human resource management structures and systems; determining and proposing methods/strategies of handling the human resource management function; initiating and developing human resource management policies including Rewards and Sanctions Policy; proposing performance improvement strategies that are adaptive to the changing environment and technology; coordinating training and development of staff; researching on human resource best practices that will guide the development of human resource management policies, standards and regulations; managing labour relations; institutionalizing performance management including staff Performance Appraisal System; coordinating and monitoring human resource planning for different cadres in the institution; and ensuring compliance with statutory regulations. The Director shall also perform such other duties as may be assigned by the Board and Director General.

Qualifications

A person shall qualify for appointment of the Deputy Director Human Resource Management if that person :

· Is a Citizen of Kenya;

· Has eight (8) years relevant work experience;

· Has served in the grade of a Senior Human Resource Officer or in a similar managerial position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· Holds a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Human Resource Management, Personnel Management, Public Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Holds a Masters degree in Human Resource/Human Resource Management/Industrial Relations/Public or Business Administration, or any other related field from a recognized University;

· Demonstrates professional competence, administrative capabilities and initiative in the general organization and management of the Human Resource and a thorough understanding of relevant emerging practices/techniques;

· Demonstrates a thorough understanding of National goals, policies and development objectives, and ability to transform them into Human Resource management policies and programmes;

· Is registered with a professional body/association

· Demonstrates computer literacy skills; and

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Director for Corporate Services

ADVERT NO. 5/2019 – DIRECTOR CORPORATE SERVICES JOB GRADE BRS 2 ONE (1) POST.

The Director, Corporate Services shall report to the Director General.

Responsibilities

The Director shall oversee all corporate services which include Finance and Accounts, Human Resource Management and Administration, Information Communications and Technology Services, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Communications. The specific duties and responsibilities shall include: formulating and implementing institutional policies on administration; mobilizing and managing the financial resources; ensuring proper maintenance of proper books of accounts; ensuring preparation of annual budgets; verifying financial management and budget performance; providing timely audited accounts; ensuring compliance with statutory regulations; overseeing the human resource management and development function; ensuring provision of ICT support services; overseeing effective management of corporate communication; supervising the management of records and ensuring provision of resource and documentation services.

Qualifications

A person shall qualify for appointment of the Director, Corporate Services if that person :

· Is a Citizen of Kenya;

· Has eight (8) years relevant experience;

· Has served in the grade of Deputy Director, Finance I or any similar managerial position for a minimum period of three (3) years with proven experience;

· Holds a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines:- Finance, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Communications, Economics, Auditing, Accounting or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Holds a Masters Degree in Finance, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Communications, Economics, Auditing, Accounting, Political Science or any other related field from a recognized institution;

· Is a Certified Accountant;

· Demonstrates financial professional competence;

· Demonstrates computer literacy skills.

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Senior Information Communication Technology Officer

ADVERT NO. 7/2019 – SENIOR INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER JOB GRADE BRS 4 ONE (1) POST

The Senior Information Communication Technology Officer shall report to the Director Corporate Services.

Responsibilities

The Senior Information Communication Technology Officer duties and responsibilities will entail:-

· Initiating and developing information communication technology policies,

· Coordinating systems development, implementation and maintenance;

· Carrying out feasibility studies;

· Developing ICT systems;

· Evaluating ICT systems and ensuring adherence to established Information Communication Technology Standards; training staff in Information Communication Technology matters;

· Planning, monitoring and evaluating program/activities within an Information Communication Technology division/unit;

· Liaising with user departments to ensure effective maintenance of Information Communication Technology equipment; and evaluating hardware maintenance feasibility studies and detailed specifications before implementation.

Qualifications

· A person shall qualify for appointment of the Senior Information Communication Technology Officer if that person :

· Is a Citizen of Kenya;

· Has six (6) years relevant work experience;

· Has served in the grade of an Information Communication Technology Officer 1 or in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years with proven experience;

· Holds a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines:- Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Information Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Has demonstrated experience in implementing at least two large ICT projects that have an impact at National Level;

· Has demonstrated experience in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) deployment, databases, networks and data center or cloud solutions; has demonstrated experience in the deployment of large scale web based solutions

· Demonstrates professional competence;

· Demonstrates computer literacy;

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Director General

ADVERT NO.1/2019 – DIRECTOR GENERAL/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JOB GRADE BRS 1, ONE (1) POST

The Service seeks to recruit a visionary, dynamic and innovative leader with high professional and ethical standards to fill the position of Director General/Chief Executive Officer.

Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Board, the Director General shall be the Accounting Officer and an ex-officio member of the Board who shall be responsible for providing leadership and day to day administration and management in a high integrity and ethical environment,

· Promoting corporate reputation and ensuring operational effectiveness and efficiency in the affairs of the Service in order to increase stakeholder value; in accordance with the Mission, Vision and strategic objectives of the Service.

· In particular, and under the direction of the Board, the Director General shall be responsible for the development and recommendation to the Board of the long term corporate strategy, business plans and annual operating budgets and the execution of the organization’s strategy.

· He/she shall ensure that the Service operates strictly in accordance with all applicable laws and create a work environment that enables the recruitment, retention of quality and highly motivated staff.

· The Director General shall ensure prudent management of assets and financial resources and accountability through proper monitoring and effective internal control measures.

· He/she shall be expected to communicate regularly and effectively with all stakeholders, foster a corporate culture that promotes sound ethical and good governance practices and undertake all duties assigned by the Board.

Qualifications

· A person shall qualify for appointment as the Director General under Section 18 of the Act if that person :

· Is a citizen of Kenya;

· Has at least ten (10) years’ experience in public affairs management or in a commercial environment with at least five (5) years experience at senior management level.

· Is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from a recognized University;

· Holds a Masters degree in Law or any other related field from a recognized University;

· Demonstrates computer literacy;

· Demonstrates experience in leadership;

· Demonstrates administrative and professional competency and

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Registrar of Companies

ADVERT NO. 2/2019 – REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, JOB GRADE BRS 2, ONE (1) POST

The Registrar of Companies shall report to the Director General.

Responsibilities

The Registrar of Companies shall be responsible for the implementation of the Companies Act, Registrations of Business Names Act, Limited Liability Partnerships Act, Partnerships Act which functions entail:

· Registration of Companies, Business Names, Limited Liability Partnerships and Partnerships,

· Maintenance of the record of registered entities, creating linkages with professional bodies on matters of development of the legal framework for incorporation, registration, operation, management and regulation of companies.

· He/she shall be responsible for the day to day administration and management of the affairs of the Companies Registry and all such duties as imposed by the relevant laws and policies as well as any other duty as may be assigned by the Board and Director General.

Qualifications

A person shall qualify for appointment as the Registrar of Companies if that person :

· Is a citizen of Kenya;

· Has eight (8) years post admission relevant experience;

· Has served in the grade of Deputy Registrar of Companies, or in a similar managerial position for a minimum period of three (3) years with proven experience;

· Holds a Bachelors of Laws degree from a recognized institution;

· Holds a Masters degree in Law or any other related field from a recognized University;

· Is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Demonstrates computer literacy;

· Demonstrates administrative and professional competence and

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Official Receiver

ADVERT NO. 3/2019 – OFFICIAL RECEIVER, JOB GRADE BRS 2, ONE (1) POST

The Official Receiver shall report to the Director General.

Responsibilities

The Official Receiver shall be responsible for the implementation of the Insolvency Act.

The specific duties and responsibilities shall include:

· Establishing and providing for the operation of a framework for the efficient and equitable administration of the estates of insolvent natural persons and unincorporated entities comprising natural persons, and the assets of insolvent companies and other bodies corporate, that maintains a fair balance between the interests of those persons, entities, companies and bodies and those of their creditors;

· Oversee the issuance and renewal of Insolvency Practitioners Licenses; the setting and administering of Insolvency Practitioners examinations;

· Ensure that preliminary examination of debtors;

· the filing of proof of debt forms; the tracing of assets of the debtor and companies in liquidation,

· ensuring assets are preserved, valued and insured direct for advertising the bankruptcy and the winding up order;

· Ensuring that the statements of affairs for both companies and debtors is issued;

· the necessary court applications are filed;

· the proper distribution of assets to creditors; Supervise court attendance;

· Cascading performance targets to the staff in the division and monitoring and evaluation of performance of the Directorate.

· The Official Receiver shall also perform such other duties as may be assigned by the Board and Director General.

Qualifications

A person shall qualify for appointment as the Official Receiver if that person :

· Is a Citizen of Kenya;

· Has eight (8) years post admission relevant experience;

· Has served in the grade of a Deputy Official Receiver or any similar managerial position for a minimum of three (3) years with proven experience;

· Is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from a recognized University;

· Holds a Masters degree in Law or in any other related field from a recognized University

· Demonstrates administrative and professional competence;

· Demonstrates computer literacy.

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE BRS Form . The application form may be downloaded from the Business Registration Service website www.brs.go.ke , the Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke , and Africa Management Solutions Limited website www.amsol.co.ke

Please note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.All officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

· Candidates are advised to apply for one position only where they are most suited.

The Completed application form should be sent or delivered to Africa Management Solutions Limited, 3 rd Floor, Suite 12A, Vision Plaza, Mombasa Road or emailed at brs@amsol.co.ke on or before 3 rd December, 2019

Shortlisted applicants will be required to present originals of the following documents:

· National identity card or passport;

· Academic and professional certificates and transcripts;

· Any other relevant supporting documents and testimonials;

and

· Clearances from the following bodies to demonstrate compliance with chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 :

· Kenya Revenue Authority;

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

· Higher Education Loans Board;

· Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureau; and