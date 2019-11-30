Job Vacancy:

Cards Fraud and Risk Manager





Job Ref: DP/FRM/14

About our client: Our client, DPO Group is the leading online payment company across the continent who serves the travel, tourism and hospitality sector (with more sectors in the pipeline).

They are leaders in technology, innovation, responsibility and leadership. Their company culture is modern and inspired. They are purveyors of advancing technology.

They are looking for a Cards Fraud and Risk Manager to be based in their headquarters in Nairobi.

The Cards Fraud and Risk (F&R) Manager will be responsible for leading the design, implementation and maintenance of the risk management framework within DPO Card Sub-division.

This includes developing and maintaining detailed risk management policies and processes and working with key stakeholders to facilitate the embedding of these across DPO’s issuing business, as well as ensuring strict compliance of the same.

The F&R Manager will also be responsible for Card Fraud management, ongoing review and challenge of risk and fraud management framework effectiveness, and the implementation of risk and fraud management best practice.

S/he is the key point of contact for daily, monthly and ad-hoc risk and fraud reporting to the Card Manager.

Key Responsibilities

· Perform a risk assessment: Analyse current risks and identify potential risks affecting DPO physical and Virtual cards.

· Perform daily monitoring of DPO physical and Virtual cards usage and prepare reports

· Audit card creation, loading, approval and usage and prepare reconciliation reports on a daily basis

· Audit processes and procedures of DPO-card subdivision and help implement solutions and plans

· Develop and recommend remedial and contingency plans on risks identified

· Lead the design, documentation, communication and implementation of the DPO card Fraud and Risk management framework

· Develop, maintain and communicate detailed Fraud and Risk policies and processes/procedures.

· Develop, maintain and communicate a detailed incident management process.

· Undertake semi-annual review of the Fraud and Risk management policy for sign-off by Group Head of Financial Services.

· Review, assess and report significant Fraud and Risk issues identified or reported by the business in line with the incident management process and assist the business in defining and agreeing

remedial action

· Prepare daily and weekly Fraud and Risk reporting to the Card Manager including card usage monitoring.

· Prepare and collate monthly Fraud and Risk reporting to the Card Manager and the Group Head of Financial Services.

· Develop and manage Card Fraud and Risk Management Dashboards

· Assist department managers in DPO-Card sub-division in identifying and responding effectively to Fraud and Risk arising from card usage, internal changes or external events

· Perform Fraud and Risk trainings to DPO staff.

· Ensure appropriate card destruction measures are put in place.

· Any other duties that will be required of you by the company.

Skill Requirement

· Good in data analytics

· Excellent MS excel skills

· Good communication and presentation skills

· Attention to detail

· Manage time effectively

· Ability to prioritise and re prioritise work

· Strong communication skills, using appropriate language and style of communication that is relevant to the situation and circumstances to influence

· Ability to work and make decisions under pressure

· Flexible to change, eager to improve and develop new skills

· Display professionalism at all times

Academic Qualifications

· Previous experience in a fraud and/or risk management role within Card issuance and/or digital banking or financial services

· Excellent knowledge of industry best Card risk management practice

· Bachelor’s degree in a business course, economics, mathematics or related fields

· Experience in developing and implementing risk management policies and processes

· Excellent communication and influencing skills

· Ability to analyse, present and report risk management data to senior stakeholders

· Ability to provide and respond to a challenge at senior/executive level

· Ability to adapt and respond to change

Remuneration

An attractive salary is on offer dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.

To apply, send your CV in word format with a recent photograph of yourself embedded in the top right hand corner. Attach an application letter demonstrating how your skills, experience and qualifications are transferrable to the role.

All documentation is to be emailed to http://by-appointment-africa.breezy.hr/p/920257967a9d-cards-fraud-and-risk-manager , quoting the Job Reference in the subject header of your mail.





Job Vacancy: Fraud Prevention Supervisor

Job Ref: DP/FPS/13

About our client

They are looking for a Fraud Prevention Supervisor to be based in their headquarters in Nairobi.

S/he will be responsible for the supervision of the fraud prevention team.

Key Responsibilities

· Prepare the daily task schedule of the department.

· Prepare the department’s shift schedule.

· Approve of fraud prevention escalations from the fraud officers as below:

o High Value

o Very High Risk

o Email and Cards usage

o Fraudulent

· Ensure that transactions are verified within the time limit set and in case they surpass, to explain why.

· To report the status and attendance of the department’s trainings.

· In charge of orientation of the new fraud team members through:

o Fraud Prevention procedures

o DPO Fraud Prevention System

o Operations Divisions trainings

· Review the department’s debrief and send it to the fraud manager with recommendation / conclusion.

· Action all items raised during the debrief session as follow up items through a ticket on Zoho desk and escalate to manager once actioned.

· Attend to any other tasks as assigned.

Weekly :

· Preparation and submission of Departmental Reports to the fraud manager as highlighted below on the reports section.

· Generate data to be put on the Ops center monthly report:

o Fraud Prevention trainings conducted

o Analysis of fraudulent transactions per merchant

o Fraud Rate Analysis

o Transaction verification Time limit

Fraud Reports to be prepared as above:

· Fraud Prevention Monthly Report

· Fraud Analysis Reports

o Weekly

§ Fraudulent Transactions

§ Fraud Alerts based on score

o Monthly

§ Fraud per merchant

§ Fraud per BIN

§ Fraud per Vertical

§ Fraud per scoring profile

· Weekly departmental Trainings Attendance

Skill Requirement

· Attention to detail

· Team player

· Excellent reporting skills

· Excellent Analysis Skills

· Excellent Time Management Skills

· Extra-mile attitude

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in a business course, economics, mathematics or related fields

· At Least 2 years of banking or ecommerce fraud analytics

· At Least 3 years’ experience in Fraud and Risk management

· Energetic, motivated, and detail oriented

· Good communication and presentation skills

· Self-starter with a good business sense

· Good in data analytics

· Creative and proactive approach towards challenges

· Independent, resourceful and possess high drive to excel

· Ability to work in fast paced environment.

Remuneration

An attractive salary is on offer dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.

To apply, send your CV in word format with a recent photograph of yourself embedded in the top right hand corner. Attach an application letter demonstrating how your skills, experience and qualifications are transferrable to the role.

All documentation is to be emailed to http://by-appointment-africa.breezy.hr/p/34bf5951b6d1-fraud-prevention-supervisor , quoting the Job Reference in the subject header of your mail.