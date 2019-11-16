Directline Assurance Company Limited

We are looking for a motivated and qualified professional to fill the position of Corporate Strategy Manager .

Overall Purpose of the Job: The Corporate Strategy Manager will be responsible for facilitating cross-functional team collaborations as well as to support the executive leadership and stakeholders within the business in developing business strategies, inclusive of long-term goals and objectives, key risk management, and driving new business and project initiatives.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

1. Strategy and Development

· Provide leadership in the development of strategy/business plan processes and drive the execution with senior management

· Work closely with senior management to proactively provide business insights and recommendations

· Research for possible growth opportunities within the market

· Monitor and evaluate the performance of various projects/tenders, including financial analysis and product performance

· Carry out market intelligence to ensure the company is in tandem with industry trends and incorporate best practice in its operations

· Support departmental heads in ensuring a turn-around time in delivery of their respective mandate.

2. Business Manager to PO/CEO Office

· Provide proactive executive support to the PO/CEO in day to day activities and facilitate effective management and leadership of the business

· Oversee the implementation and execution of agreed strategic and operational tasks given to senior managers to ensure implementation as discussed during the Board presentations and EXCO presentations.

· Prepare papers and packs for a range of meetings, operating to the highest standards of confidentiality, discretion and diplomacy

3. Business Planning and Investments

· Manage the Company’s investment portfolio and aim to maximize on possible returns as well as ensure compliance with the IRA Regulations.

· Provide leadership in the development of new business lines or projects with the intention to diversify the company from the insurance business and provide new sources of revenue.

· Provide end to end management of new strategic projects, Data Monetization project

· Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the business plan

· Review and revise the schedule with senior management and all other involved parties

· Determine the objectives and measures upon which the business plan will be evaluated at its completion

· Monitor the progress and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion

· Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders on the progress.

· Effectively provide end-to-end responsibility for any project/ investment tasks in coordination with all process stakeholders and ensure delivery on time.

Person Specifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Economics from a reputable institution

· Master’s degree in a business related subject

Professional Qualifications

· Professional certifications such as CFA or CPA is not required but a plus

Experience

· MUST have at least five (5) years’ relevant experience in a busy organization, three (3) of which must be at senior management level.

· Experience working in an insurance company will be an added advantage

· Excellent knowledge and understanding of contemporary corporate strategy principles and practices

· Business/Department strategy formulation and execution

· Supervisory and leadership skills

Skills and Attributes

· High attention to detail and strong analytical skills

· The ability to create sound financial models

· Client management skills

· Effective communication, negotiation and presentation skills

· High integrity and ethical level; Able to maintain utmost confidentiality of information in their possession

· Self-motivated, confident and outgoing personality

· Interpersonal Effectiveness & Ability to influence.

· Result oriented and Problem-Solving skills





Vacancy Advertisement

We are looking for a motivated and qualified professional to fill the position of Human Resource Manager .

Overall Purpose of the Job: The HR Manager is responsible for managing and providing leadership to the HR department, ensuring that all HR functions are conducted and delivered in an accurate and timely manner.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

1. Strategic Management & Leadership

· Provide leadership and direction in the management of human talent

· Develop and maintain a competitive environment that ensures availability of competent, committed, highly skilled and motivated workforce across the group

· Partnering with line management to help envision, articulate and implement strategic plans and priorities

· Continuously re-examine and improve policies, processes and procedures in order to achieve the best practices in HR and risk management

· Use technology (HRIS) to enhance and streamline HR information management and service delivery

· Risk management & controls

· Audit issues; external auditor issues;

· Manage end to end of people management processes and ensure standardization across the group/entities

· Manage organization development – organization structures

· Develop and regularly review HR & Admin strategic plan & team, HR & Admin manuals and HR & Admin operating model/structures

2. Manpower Planning & Recruitment

· Use of HRIS in all manpower planning & recruitment

· Policy development, review and documentation to fit HRIS

· Enforcement of recruitment process and procedures across the group

· Liaise with entities to prepare and implement a group-wide manpower plans and recruitment plan

· Continuous monitoring of headcount and budget management

· Implement and follow through Service Level Agreement with the entities

· Develop and enforce Attachment & Internship framework

· Internal Job Recruitment framework – policy, process and procedure

· Transfer framework to fit manpower planning & recruitment plans

· Management of unsolicited applications;

· Management of external recruitment agents & job adverts

· Competency, personality and other aptitude test processes and providers

3. Performance Management

· Use of HRIS in all performance management processes

· Policy development, review and documentation to fit HRIS

· Enforcement of performance management process and procedures across the group

· Liaise with entities to prepare and implement a group-wide Job descriptions and KPI in the HRIS

· JDs and KPIs are availed to all staff; signed off and in file

· Half-yearly and end of year appraisal process implemented

· Appraisal analysis against company/departmental performance

· Institute performance improvement system for under-performers

· End of year appraisals are linked to Training Needs Analysis

· Implement and follow through Service Level Agreement with the entities

· Critical roles, key people and succession planning programs aimed at optimizing organizational performance

4. Learning & Development

· Use of HRIS in all training & development processes

· Policy development, review and documentation to fit HRIS

· Manage all learning and development initiatives

· Link Training & Development with TNA from Performance Management process

· Group wide Training programs and budget

· Enforcement of T & D process and procedures across the group

· Liaise with entities to prepare and implement on-job training

· Training programs for all manuals and other legislation

· Manage employee on-boarding process i.e. induction & orientation training

· Interface with relevant internal and external training providers for delivery of training programs

· Revamp the APA Academy and other professional and academic sponsorships

· Develop innovative management trainee and succession planning development programs o Oversee membership to professional bodies

5. Compensation & Benefits

· Use of HRIS in all compensation & benefits processes

· Policy development, review and documentation to fit HRIS

· Developing and implementing compensation and remuneration management policies and procedures to attract, motivate and retain talent

· Employment and compliance to regulatory laws and reporting

· Payroll management

· Job Evaluation

· Salary structures and annual increment framework

· Provident/Pension benefits

· Medical benefits

· Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP)

· Club membership

· GPA/GLA

· Loans, advances and allowances

· Absence and Leave management

· Employee safety, welfare/wellness, CSR

· Recognition programs

6. H R Services & Communication

· Use and update HRIS on all D & G cases

· Management of Disciplinary & Grievance procedure

· Staff file management system

· HR mail registry and filing system

· Management of HRIS Employee Information modules

· Updated employee records in HRIS and changes as per employee changes on file

· Group-wide committee facilitation/employee communication

· In conjunction with Corporate Communications Department, champion various forums, communication platforms, staff conferences

· Staff communications

· Monthly and quarterly Group and Entity HR reports

· Employee safety, welfare/wellness, CSR

Person Specifications

Academic Qualifications

· Master’s degree preferably MBA will be an added advantage

· University degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent from an institution recognized by Commission for Higher Education

Professional Qualifications

· Diploma in HR or equivalent;

· Member of IHRM

Experience

· MUST have at least five (5) years’ Human Resource Management experience in a busy organization, three (3) of which must be at senior management level.

· Experience working in an insurance company will be an added advantage

· Excellent knowledge and understanding of contemporary HR principles and practices

· Working knowledge of IHRMIS

· Business/Department strategy formulation and execution

· Supervisory and leadership skills managing team/department performance and staff

Skills and Attributes

· High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills

· High integrity and ethical level; Able to maintain utmost confidentiality of information in their possession

· Excellent communication, interpersonal, negotiation and presentation skills

· Self-motivated, confident and outgoing personality

· Have great attention to detail and able to get things done to completion





Vacancy Advertisement

We are looking for a motivated and qualified professional to fill the position of Head of Claims and Legal .

Overall Purpose of the Job: Supervise, manage and co-ordinate under the general direction of the Principal Officer / Managing Director, the allocated Claims & Legal Departments and ensure that the highest quality of service is rendered to the Company and the client.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

· Control of the pure claims & legal expenses as well as associated administrative costs by ensuring that the same is within budget through the following:-

1. Ensuring that Out Of Court Settlements are prioritized and the company minimum target of 500 per month is achieved and that the claim & legal stock reduce to below 10,000 files in total within the next 12 months. This will include ensuring the personal claim settlement targets which are agreed from time to time are met.

2. Ensuring the Advocates are adequately prepared to defend on liability, fraud, exaggerated injuries etc in order to obtain the maximum contribution up-to and including against the third parties. This would entail ensuring that the pleadings are in good order, witness summons are obtained in good time, witness pre-trials are conducted in good time, the examinations & cross examinations are properly conducted & a suitably qualified advocate conducts the case.

3. Analysis of claims files to detect fraud and providing advice on how to successfully have the suits dismissed through the court process.

4. Obtaining the maximum/target number of court dismissals / claim withdrawals from third party advocates in matters where the company is not liable.

5. Ensuring processes are put in place to ensure recoveries and salvages are followed up and dealt with to their logical conclusion.

6. Proclamations against the company and its insured are reduced to the bare minimum or eliminated altogether

7. Loss ratio is kept at the minimum/below limit through providing appropriate direction on claims

8. Ensuring that all the high value claims/critical files are appropriately negotiated within the company approved settlement parameters in good time

9. Ensuring processes are put in place to ensure authority to repair is given in good time in Own Damage (OD) claims and that there is proper documentation on the same.

TPPDs – Getting the highest contribution possible and minimizing the number of claims paid while at the same time settling legal ones in good time

· Ensure smooth running of the entire claims department comprising of non-legal & legal, assessment, injury verification and investigation departments.

· Directs and oversees the operations of the legal and claims department

· Provide reserve recommendations to ensure that reserve activities are consistent with corporate policies.

· Verify and analyze data used in settling claims to ensure that claims are valid and that settlements are made according to company practices and procedures.

· Support the Directors and the Board of the Company to carry out their corporate governance and regulatory compliance responsibilities.

· Present cases at the claim committee of which she/he is a member, participate in their approval and ensure that the claims committee functions efficiently thus no delays occur in claim processing.

· Maintain highest level of confidentiality concerning the sensitive, strategic and integral legal & other information, data, decisions and developments taking place at the company.

· Monitoring changes in relevant legislation and the regulatory environment, and advising the company on the impact of such changes.

· Ensuring that the CAT team functions correctly and gives timely legal strategy review for all legal cases proceeding in court.

· Ensure efficient cost rationalization

· Review and approval of all fraudulent documents relating to the claims department.

· Act as an Executive Member of the Company’s Board of Directors and attend AKI, IRA and other relevant regulatory bodies meetings.

· Preparation of reports as and when required by Management.

· Ensure external advocates are instructed clearly in good time and fees are pre-negotiated.

· Ensure fraudulent claims are adequately documented and defended.

· Review and approval of Company contracts and agreements and identifying opportunities for efficiencies and improvements.

Person Specifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from an institution recognized by Commission for Higher Education

Professional Qualifications

· Diploma in Law(KSL) and Admission as an Advocate with a current practicing Certificate;

· Proficiency in the use of computer applications;

Experience

· At least 10 Years Post Admission experience in Litigation

· Experience in managing a law firm and dealing with PSV industry will be an added advantage.

Skills and Attributes

· Organizational, conceptual and analytical, managerial and decision making skills;

· Ability to get along well with diverse workforce;

· Honesty and integrity;

· Positive working attitude;

· Excellent litigation and negotiation skills

· Ability to give and take instructions;





Vacancy Advertisement

We are looking for a motivated and qualified professional to fill the position of Internal Audit Manager .

Overall Purpose of the Job: The Internal Audit Manager is responsible for ensuring that the company’s risk management, governance and internal control processes are operating effectively and to assist management in identifying risks associated with the company’s activities.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

· Plans financial, regulatory, compliance or operational reviews/audits.

· Coordinates work with Risk, Legal & Compliance and other control-related activities and with others within Internal Audit.

· Conducts risk assessments and identifies controls in place to mitigate identified risks.

· Performs audit procedures to verify that controls are operating through testing and interviewing techniques.

· Analyses and concludes on effectiveness and efficiency of control environment.

· Identifies control gaps and opportunities for improvement.

· Prepares timely audit reports for executive management, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

· Contributes, as appropriate, in the year-end financial audit with the external auditor.

· Provides advice on internal control and participates in enhancing internal audit standards and practices

· Ensures compliance with established internal control procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation

· Examining company accounts and financial control systems

· Checking that financial reports and records are accurate and reliable.

· Majorly responsible for ensuring audits are carried out as per laid out annual plan.

· Ensuring all Branch offices are subjected to audits.

· Driving Implementation of various Audit recommendations across the business, in Liaison with Management team.

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Person Specifications

Academic Qualifications

· Master’s degree preferably MBA will be an added advantage

· University degree in Finance, Economics or Accounting or equivalent from an institution recognized by Commission for Higher Education

Professional Qualifications

· CPA (K) or equivalent;

· Member of ICPA(K)

Experience

· MUST have at least five (5) years Audit experience in a busy commercial Finance & Accounts Department, three (3) of which must be at senior management level.

· Audit experience in a busy insurance company will be an added advantage.

· Proven working experience as an Internal Auditor or Senior Auditor in an Audit Firm will be an added advantage

· Excellent knowledge and understanding of contemporary financial principles and practices

· Experience in Financial Management Systems

· Proven knowledge of auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules and regulations

Skills and Attributes

· High integrity and ethical level; Able to maintain utmost confidentiality of information in their possession

· Excellent communication, interpersonal, negotiation and presentation skills

· Self-motivated, confident and outgoing personality

· Advanced computer skills in MS Office, accounting software and databases

· Ability to manipulate large amounts of data and to compile detailed reports

· High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills

· Sound independent judgement

Application Instructions

If you qualify for the above advertised role, kindly send us a detailed CV and Application Letter clearly demonstrating your fit as per the roles & responsibilities and the person specifications (academic/professional qualifications, experience, skills & attributes) listed above.

Applications that do not conform to the Application Instructions will not be considered.