Claims Vetting Officer





CIC Insurance Group is the leading Cooperative Insurer in Africa, providing insurance and related financial services in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Malawi. The Group offers a wide range of products including General Insurance, Life Assurance, Medical Insurance and Asset Management services. As a pioneer and leader in micro-insurance, the Group’s focus on innovation and excellence in service delivery has differentiated it in the market and earned it international recognition.

Purpose :

Responsible for vetting both in/ outpatient medical claims for payment.

Responsibilities

· Vet in/outpatient medical bills/invoices and refer any suspicious claims to the supervisor;

· Batch outpatient invoices on the system and adjust amount payable as per the vetting findings;

· Check and reject incomplete invoices and return with supporting documents to service providers;

· Negotiate, adjust and update service providers on their cost and accounts status;

· Reconcile statements of accounts for service providers; advising accounts and service providers on unpaid/underpaid bills;

· Review claims reserves on a continuous basis in view of new developments;

· Attend to customer queries and complaints promptly and professionally and

· Recommend risk improvement measures to the underwriter to take appropriate action.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in a related field or a Diploma in Nursing / Diploma in Clinical Medicine

· Kenya Registered Nursing (KRN) Diploma – Required

· Up to three (3) years’ relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

· Problem solving skills;

· Good analytical skills;

· Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications;

· Understanding of the working environment /competitors;

· Technical competence in insurance;

· Basic knowledge of regulations by AKI and IRA;

How to Apply





Call Centre Nursing Executive

CIC Insurance Group is the leading Cooperative Insurer in Africa, providing insurance and related financial services in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Malawi. The Group offers a wide range of products including General Insurance, Life Assurance, Medical Insurance and Asset Management services. As a pioneer and leader in micro-insurance, the Group’s focus on innovation and excellence in service delivery has differentiated it in the market and earned it international recognition.

Call Centre Nursing Executive – Medical Contact Centre (Contract)

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Experience: 3 years

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

Purpose

To provide general customer service in respect to medical business customers.

Responsibilities

· Receive and respond to Medical emergency lines and ensure 24 hour coverage.

· Handle phone calls and visitors, as well as resolve customers’ communication through electronic and physical channels.

· Provide input for the customer service reports.

· Handle customer service issues and queries.

· Escalate Customer queries to the relevant job role if necessary.

· Maintain professional ambience within the office premises.

· Promote the organization’s customer service charter.

· Participate in planning and budgeting for the department.

· Support all Medical business events in both for internal events and those involving CIC Stakeholders and /or the general public;

· Participate in premium collection and renewal follow up for clients.

Qualifications

· Minimum of A Diploma in Nursing or Health System Management

· KRN/KRCHN

· Up to three (3) years’ relevant experience in busy health environment

· Experience in a medical call centre management unit will be an added advantage

Skills and Attributes

· Problem solving skills;

· Good analytical skills;

· Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications;

· Understanding of the working environment /competitors;

· Technical competence in insurance;

· Basic knowledge of regulations by AKI and IRA;

· High emotional intelligence;

How to Apply





Group Chief Executive Officer

CIC Insurance Group is the leading Cooperative Insurer in Africa, providing insurance and related financial services in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Malawi. The Group offers a wide range of products including General Insurance, Life Assurance, Medical Insurance and Asset Management services. As a pioneer and leader in micro-insurance, the Group’s focus on innovation and excellence in service delivery has differentiated it in the market and earned it international recognition.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO)

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

· Experience: 15 years

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Administration / Secretarial

Ref: GCEO-10/2019

The Group seeks to recruit a dynamic and visionary leader to join this winning team as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), reporting to the Group Board of Directors. The successful candidate will provide strategic direction and leadership to ensure that the company vision, mission, strategic goals and objectives are executed and aligned with the corporate values, while ensuring all legal, corporate governance and regulatory requirements are complied with.

Responsibilities

· Formulate, implement and ensure achievement of the Group’s overall business strategy;

· Provide strategic leadership to the subsidiary Managing Directors and Regional Offices, serving as the principal link between the Subsidiary Boards and the Group Board;

· Provide strategic direction on matters relating to business performance, new investments and business opportunities and changes to enhance profitability and shareholder value;

· Responsible for group shared services including Finance, Legal, Actuarial, ICT, HR among others;

· Develop, establish and operationalise Group policies, and ensure that appropriate management structures and policies are continuously developed, reviewed and implemented;

· Establish and manage highly collaborative relationships with key policy makers, regulators, customers and other key stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to ensure business retention and growth;

· Prepare regular and periodic reports to the Group Board for strategic direction and qualitative assessment on the achievement of the planned goals;

· Ensure operating procedures and controls are established and communicated to solidify management control and direction of the organisation; and

· Practice and promote a culture of high quality standards, integrity, ethics, diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility across the Group.

Qualifications

· Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Insurance, Actuarial Science, Business, Engineering, Law, or any other related field, gained from a recognised institution. A Post Graduate Qualification in a business related field will be an added advantage;

· Be a member in good standing of a recognised professional body;

· Certificate in Corporate Governance will be an added advantage;

· Have knowledge and relevant work experience of not less than fifteen (15) years, with at least ten (10) years served in senior leadership position in an organisation of similar complexity as CIC Group, and be able to demonstrate P&L responsibility and accountability;

· Have proven strategic leadership skills/experience with a global perspective;

· Proven organisational and stakeholder management skill is a key requirement for this position;

· Be a highly networked individual with ability to build and maintain relationships beneficial to the organisation;

· Knowledge of the financial services industry, or experience in the cooperative movement will be an added advantage;

· Should have strong business development focus with proven track record of business turnaround; and

· Have thorough understanding of financial management, regulatory compliance, board management, demonstrable commercial and investment acumen.