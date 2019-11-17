Music Teacher
All Braeburn Schools follow the National Curriculum of England and Wales. We prepare students for IGCSEs, A-Levels, IBDP and IBCP & BTEC Level 3 Diploma.
Music Teacher (Ey– Year 11)
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Mombasa
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Job Details
All candidates must have a relevant qualification, and experience working in an international school is an advantage. Candidates will be expected to commit themselves fully to the curricular and co-curricular aspects of the schools.
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their Applications to bmisapplications@braeburn.ac.ke
Mathematics Teacher
Mathematics Teacher – KS3
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Nairobi
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Job Details
All candidates must have a relevant qualification, and experience working in an international school is an advantage. Candidates will be expected to commit themselves fully to the curricular and co-curricular aspects of the schools.
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their applications to bgrapplications@braeburn.ac.ke
IGCSE A-Level Biology and KS3 Science Teacher
IGCSE A-Level Biology and KS3 Science Teacher
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Nairobi
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Job Details
All candidates must have a relevant qualification, and experience working in an international school is an advantage. Candidates will be expected to commit themselves fully to the curricular and co-curricular aspects of the schools
KS3 Computing and KS4 ICT Teacher
KS3 Computing and KS4 ICT Teacher
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Nairobi
Job Field: Education / Teaching
Job Details
Requirement
Exam Secretary experience or a second subject an advantage.
All candidates must have a relevant qualification, and experience working in an international school is an advantage. Candidates will be expected to commit themselves fully to the curricular and co-curricular aspects of the schools
How to Apply
Send your application to biisapplications@braeburn.ac.ke
