Music Teacher





All Braeburn Schools follow the National Curriculum of England and Wales. We prepare students for IGCSEs, A-Levels, IBDP and IBCP & BTEC Level 3 Diploma.

Music Teacher (Ey– Year 11)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Mombasa

Job Field: Education / Teaching

Job Details

All candidates must have a relevant qualification, and experience working in an international school is an advantage. Candidates will be expected to commit themselves fully to the curricular and co-curricular aspects of the schools.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications to bmisapplications@braeburn.ac.ke





Mathematics Teacher

Mathematics Teacher – KS3

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Nairobi

Job Field: Education / Teaching

Job Details

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications to bgrapplications@braeburn.ac.ke





IGCSE A-Level Biology and KS3 Science Teacher

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Nairobi

Job Field: Education / Teaching

Job Details

KS3 Computing and KS4 ICT Teacher

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Nairobi

Job Field: Education / Teaching

Job Details

Requirement

Exam Secretary experience or a second subject an advantage.

How to Apply