Executive Officer

Aga Khan University Hospital s in Karachi, Pakistan and Nairobi, Kenya are private, not-for-profit institutions providing high quality health care. The Main Hospitals serve as the principal sites for clinical training for the University’s Medical Colleges and Schools of Nursing and Midwifery in Pakistan and East Africa.

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Administration / Secretarial

Applications are, invited from appropriately qualified candidates for the above position based in Nairobi Kenya. The position holder will report to the Dean, School of Nursing & Midwifery, AKU, EA and will be, responsible for project management and administrative support for the Dean’s office. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with outstanding communication and administrative skills. She/he will have demonstrated capacity to manage projects in a complex setting and the ability to foster strategic links within nursing and midwifery establishments and other relevant stakeholders, particularly across East Africa.

Entity

School of Nursing and Midwifery

Responsibilities

· Provide administrative leadership

· Support the development and implementation of the SONAM strategic plan.

· Management of ongoing SONAM projects

· Monitor and report on the changing nursing and midwifery environment and the higher education context specific to Nursing and Midwifery.

· Liaise with the Dean to assist with the management of SONAM budgets

· Promote strategic links within Nursing & Midwifery and the broader community.

· Liaise with University-wide supporting units and networks.

Requirements

· A Master’s degree in a relevant discipline from recognized university and/or equivalent professional experience.

· Experience in and/or knowledge of nursing and midwifery environment in East Africa or the broader African context.

· Demonstrated experience in administrative leadership.

· Demonstrated experience in management with a proven capacity to develop and manage projects and solve problems.

· Demonstrated ability to manage finances and budgets.

· Demonstrated ability to establish and foster strategic relationships, preferably within the nursing/midwifery and the healthcare industry.

· Outstanding communications skills, including proven ability to prepare and evaluate reports with ability to present complex ideas clearly and concisely in the most appropriate mode and medium.

· Excellent interpersonal skills and a proven ability to work effectively as a member of a team.

· Strong computer skills.

· An entrepreneurial attitude and a proven capacity to work independently with minimum supervision.

· Works well under pressure with attention to detail.

· Can lead, build and work in a team.

· Is committed to working in a culturally diverse environment





Clinical Operations Lead

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA

· Experience: 3 – 5 years

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

Entity

Aga Khan University Hospital

AKU invites applications for the position of Clinical Operations Lead, Clinical Research Unit (CRU), Department of Haematology/Oncology

The CRU Clinical Operations Lead will be responsible for the day to day clinical operations of the clinical research unit. The candidate will plan, coordinate, and execute all aspects of clinical care and oversight of patients on clinical trials – screening, consenting, on-study treatment and end of study documentation. The Clinical Operations Lead (COL) will assist the PI in feasibility assessment and review of clinical trials protocols. The COL will be responsible for preparing study documents, providing input in the development of research budgets, provide assistance to the regulatory department with regards to human subject consent and keeping up with study amendments. The COL will provide leadership in screening patients for eligibility, consenting patients and the clinical aspects of on-study care. The COL will oversee the day to day activities of all clinical personnel involved in the execution of a clinical trial.

Responsibilities

· Develop/review of all critical clinical study documents, including clinical protocols, informed consent forms, or other study-related clinical documents

· Plan, coordinate and execute all clinical trials studies conducted through CRU

· Ensure risk management strategies are in place and followed in the CRU

· Plan, execute, and lead study specific meetings (initiation meetings, site monitoring, ongoing and follow up meetings,) with sponsors and investigators and develop action plan

· Develop capacity-building and trainings for CRU and other AKU staff involved in human subjects research

· Assist in conducting workshops and research training for SOM/SONAM faculty

· Participate in the planning of quality assurance activities and coordinates resolution of audit findings

Requirements

· Master’s degree in any of the health fields (Nursing, Bioethics, Clinical Research, Public Health)

· Minimum 3 to 5 years of work experience in clinical research, of which at least 2 years should have been spent directly in clinical trials

· Current knowledge of best practices in clinical research, including active participation in international organizations, such as AACI, CRI, SOCRA, or ACRP

· Knowledge and experience in dealing with clinical, regulatory and pharmacy staff as it relates to clinical trials implementation

· Excellent multitasking skills and ability to work under pressure, strong team leading and delegation qualities

· Superior understanding of and making budgets

· Proficiency in the use of computers and related office software.

Instructors – Department of Haematology/Oncology

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

Entity

Aga Khan University Hospital

Applications are invited from qualified candidates for the position of Instructor in the Department of Haematology/Oncology.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be trained and participate with faculty members to ensure delivery of quality service to oncology patients and participate in the development and delivery of evidence based treatment protocols for oncology care and in the implementation of a ‘patient cantered’ Comprehensive Regional Cancer Programme.

The candidate will also receive training in the art and science of clinical investigation and participate as sub-Investigator on clinical trials. This position has the unique potential to lead to a formal fellowship training in hematology – oncology.

Requirements

· Masters of Medicine Degree in Internal Medicine from a reputable institution;

· Certification and registration from the relevant Medical Practitioners and Dentists regulating body;

· Current BLS, ETAT-plus or EPLS certificate;

· S/he should be a good team player with interest in working in an academic institution;

· S/he should have a keen academic commitment to the field of haematology and oncology and potentially a niche area of focus and research

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, willingness to learn with and from faculty and mentors within the department;

· Commitment to excellence in patient care with compassion;

· Commitment to learning and interest in being part of an academic clinical and research program.

Finance Officer

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Experience: 3 years

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Finance / Accounting / Audit

Department

Hospital Administration

Applications are invited from qualified candidates for the position of Finance Officer in the Department of Haematology/Oncology.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will manage and be responsible for the financial affairs of the department of hematology-oncology and the clinical research unit.

· S/he will be responsible in overseeing the finances of the department of hematology-oncology and the clinical research unit (CRU). These are 2 separate roles under one individual with separation of roles/responsibilities as the programs grow and expand.

· Be capable of acquiring and maintaining a detailed knowledge of the Department of Haematology/Oncology’s financial operations, funding sources, policies and procedures.

· Be capable of acquiring knowledge and proficiency in developing and negotiating a clinical trials budget with pharma sponsor in collaborating with members of the clinical research unit (CRU)

· Be capable of maintaining a good oversight of financial health of the department and the CRU

· Ensure all project activities are allocated accurate costs and reflected on the project budget

· Ensure AKU policies and Granting Agencies’ terms and conditions are taken in to account in budget preparation;

· Generate reliable reports, detailed analysis and recommendations to the Department Chair on time

· Project Department of Haematology/Oncology revenue and expenses, and develop budget models.

· Project CRU revenue and expenses and develop budget models.

· Plan and organize the department’s financial support operations, including planning, budgeting and accounting functions.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance and CPA(K);

· Minimum 3 (three) years’ relevant work experience;

· Previous finance experience within a department and within a clinical research unit is highly encouraged and is advantageous;

· Computer proficiency in MS Office and financial software;

· The ability to analyze, interpret and comment on policy rules and regulations;

· Excellent communication skills, teamwork and building partnerships;

· Confidentiality is critical.





Faculty Consultant, Plastic Surgeon

Aga Khan University (AKU) is a private, not for profit, university and teaching hospital system that comprises 13 campuses, seven hospitals and 217 outreach medical centres across eight countries. The Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi (AKUHN) is the only hospital in Kenya accredited by the Joint Commission International from USA. The University Hospital has been providing high quality care for the people of East Africa and beyond for over 50 years.

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

The Aga Khan University, Department of Surgery invites applications for the Full Time Consultant Plastic and Faculty position

Responsibilities

Successful applicants will join a growing and dynamic department committed to advancing best practice in their discipline, expanding services that meet quality and patient service needs within an internationally accredited university hospital with outstanding diagnostic services. Successful applicants will develop their academic career in teaching and research. In education there is a focus on resident training and the development of fellowship programmes and planned introduction of undergraduate training.

Requirements

Applicants must have Specialty Training with a Masters of Medicine or equivalent/recognized qualification, and preferably a fellowship in the relevant specialty. S/he must be registered or eligible for registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners’ & Dentists Board as a specialist. The ideal candidate should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrated ability to lead a multi-disciplinary team.





Infectious Disease Fellow

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

The Department of Internal Medicine is hiring Infectious Disease Fellow. The successful candidate will have a duo reporting to Director and Associate Director, Infectious Disease Fellowship.

Responsibilities

Inpatient ID clinical serviceInpatient ID consultations (under ID faculty supervision) on patients from Medicine and other clinical services, such as Pediatrics and SurgeryOutpatient as per the curriculum, such as HIV, hepatitis, travel, TB, Microbiology laboratoryExternal rotations as per curriculumTeaching of residents and other trainees Active participation in both internal and external ID – related seminars and conferencesResearch to include submission of manuscript(s) for publicationParticipation in ID-related committees, such as infection control, antimicrobial stewardship

Requirements

Good communication skillsA good team playerA learner who demonstrates good study habitsDemonstrate honesty, integrity, compassion and respect for diversity and applies ethical principles appropriatelySeeks and accepts advise and adheres to deadline





Dermatologist Consultant

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Experience: 5 years

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

Aga Khan University invites applications to the position of Consultant Dermatologist, in the Department of Medicine.

Responsibilities

Successful applicant will join a growing and dynamic department committed to advancing best practice in their discipline, expanding services that meet quality and patient service needs within an internationally accredited university hospital with outstanding diagnostic services. Successful applicants will develop their academic career in teaching and research. In education there is a focus on resident training and fellowship programmes training and planned introduction of undergraduate training.

Requirements

Applicants must have a Masters of Medicine and a fellowship in Dermatology. S/he must be registered or eligible for registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners’ & Dentists Board as a specialist. S/he should have teaching and research experience and a minimum of 5 years clinical experience. Candidate should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrated ability to lead a multi-disciplinary team.





Gastroenterologist

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Medical / Health

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Chair, Department of Medicine, the incumbent will support the development of quality gastroenterology services within Aga Khan University Hospital and as faculty in the University, s/he will teach and carry out research.

Successful applicants will join a growing and dynamic department committed to advancing best practice in their discipline, expanding services that meet quality and patient service needs within an internationally accredited university hospital with outstanding diagnostic services. Successful applicants will develop their academic career in teaching and research.

Requirements

Applicants must have a Masters of Medicine and fellowship training in gastroenterology. S/he must be registered or be eligible for registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners’ & Dentists Board as a specialist. The ideal candidate should have strong clinical and academic experience underpinned by excellent interpersonal and communication skills.





Director, Critical Care

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA

· Location: Nairobi

Reporting to the Chief of Staff, the Director will provide leadership in the advancement of critical care services at AKUHN and will contribute to education and research in critical care that has impact in Kenya and the broader East African community.

Responsibilities

· Develop short and medium term strategic plan for ICU.

· Ensure quality clinical services within the ICU.

· Create and sustain a high quality inter-disciplinary education environment within the ICU.

· Advance research opportunities in critical care that has impact locally and regionally.

· Develop and implement an inter-disciplinary fellowship programme in Critical Care Medicine.

· Provide leadership in review and development of appropriate policies and procedures for the patients’ health care in keeping with best practice.

· Provide direct clinical services and academic activities, maintaining clinical competence through practice and professional development.

Requirements

The ideal candidate should have Master of Medicine or equivalent with fellowship training in critical care medicine and a minimum of five years’ work experience in an academic setting. Academic appointment must be at a Senior Lecturer level or higher. The candidate must be registered or eligible for registration by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, names of three referees, telephone contact, e-mail address and copies of certificates and testimonials should be sent to the Manager, Recruitment, Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi. P. O. Box 30270-00100, NAIROBI or by email to hr.recruitment@aku.edu . Applications by email are preferred.

Please indicate the title of the position on your application. ​