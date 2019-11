The CRU Clinical Operations Lead will be responsible for the day to day clinical operations of the clinical research unit. The candidate will plan, coordinate, and execute all aspects of clinical care and oversight of patients on clinical trials – screening, consenting, on-study treatment and end of study documentation. The Clinical Operations Lead (COL) will assist the PI in feasibility assessment and review of clinical trials protocols. The COL will be responsible for preparing study documents, providing input in the development of research budgets, provide assistance to the regulatory department with regards to human subject consent and keeping up with study amendments. The COL will provide leadership in screening patients for eligibility, consenting patients and the clinical aspects of on-study care. The COL will oversee the day to day activities of all clinical personnel involved in the execution of a clinical trial.