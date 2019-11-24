Physical Training Officer
Physical Training Officer
Qualifications
· Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Science or Bachelor of Education (Physical Education).
· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.
· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.
· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.
Technician
Qualifications
· A minimum mean grade of C (Plain) in KCSE, a relevant Diploma or above from a recognized Institution and be registered with the relevant statutory bodies, where applicable.
Library & Information Officer
Qualifications
· Must hold at least Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science.
· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.
· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.
· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.
Lawyer
Qualifications
· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized University, be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, hold a current and valid practicing certificate with at least two (2) years practicing experience. Experience in litigation will be an added advantage.
· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.
· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.
· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.
General Conditions
· Be Kenyan citizen with no dual citizenship.
· Be in possession of a valid Kenyan National Identity Card. (4 Copies of National Identity Card and PIN certificate)
· Age – between 18 and 26 years old for GSO Cadets, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen/women with Certificate/Government Trade Test, not above 30 years for Specialist Officers, Tradesmen/women with Diploma, and not above 39 years for Chaplains/Imams.
· Be physically and medically fit in accordance with the KDF standards.
· Have no criminal record.
· Minimum Height:
(a) Men 1.60m (5ft 3in).
(b) Women 1.52m (5ft).
· Minimum Weight:
(a) Men 54.55 Kg (120 lb).
(b) Women 50.00 Kg (110 lb).
· Female candidates must NOT be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training
How to Apply
Detailed CV which should include Weight and Height
AND
Clear photocopies of relevant academic certificates, professional body membership certificate and current National Identity Card (ID) MUST be attached to the application and be addressed to the:
Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces
(Personnel and Logistics)
Ministry of Defence
Defence Headquarters
Ulinzi House
P O Box 40668 – 00100
NAIROBI
The applications to reach the addressee on or before 27th November 2019. Candidates who will be shortlisted for Specialist Officers shall be notified through the print media from 16th to 20th December 2019 and Tradesmen/Women shall be notified through the print media from 23rd t0 29th December 2019. All candidates who applied earlier MUST apply AFRESH.
