Highlands Mineral Water Company Ltd





Factory Engineer

Job Summary: The Factory Engineer will coordinate all Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil. Carpentry etc.) and related activities to ensure that they are performed efficiently and within the agreed costs and timelines.

He will also ensure that factory operations continue with minimal technical and related interruptions.

Main Responsibilities

· Development and oversight of Engineering and related budgets and Controlling and prioritizing maintenance, projects and continuous improvement activities to within 0.01% of approved budget.

· Maintaining a wide range of electro-mechanical manufacturing equipment, facilities and utility plants with varying degrees of automation

· Planning and directing installation, testing and handing over of new equipment and facilities to the day to day operators and users.

· Managing engineering stores activities: sourcing for engineering and related technical spares while ensuring optimal stock of critical technical spares.

· Sourcing and supervising competent and professional contractors for specialized technical work and ensuring value for money

· Establishing and ensuring implementation of policies, procedures and standards within the engineering section

· Hiring, training, developing and monitoring the performance of Engineering staff ¡n liaison with Plant Manager and Human Resources Manager.

· Ensuring that the operations are safe, reliable and environmentally responsible.

· Performing administrative duties like reviewing and writing of reports, approving technical related expenditure in liaison with the Plant Manager and enforcing company policies within the department.

Person Specifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in a Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or related engineering disciplines.

· At least seven (7) years’ engineering experience gained from busy FMCG manufacturing factories, two (2) of which should have been in a supervisory role and one (1) doing hands on maintenance and/or Engineering Projects work

· Ability to build a strong team and ability to get desired results from the team.

· Exceptional passion for engineering and related activities.

· Ability to communicate effectively and positively influence others.

· Exceptional commitment and willingness to work for varying hours, sometimes long hours and some other times during non-official working days





Quality Assurance Manager

Job Summary: The Quality Assurance Manager ensures that products manufactured and supplied by the company are fit for purpose, consistent in quality and supply and meet legal, internal and external requirements.

Main Responsibilities

· Oversee all Laboratory tests and analysis

· Oversee inspection of all incoming raw and packaging materials

· Ensure full compliance to all regulatory requirements

· Develop, schedule and direct all food quality audits

· Accountable for disposition on non-conforming products

· Proactively identify potential and emerging product safety issues and develop strategies to address arising concerns

· Conduct quality training programmes to all employees

· Conduct root causes and implement corrective actions for product quality defects maintains a comprehensive database of all products manufactured and other materials

Person Specifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in food science and technology or Analytical Chemistry or related field

· At least seven (5) years’ experience gained from busy FMCG food or beverage manufacturing firm, two (2) of which should have been in a supervisory role

· In-depth understanding of food safety and quality management systems

· Excellent data analysis skills

· Ability to build a strong team and ability to get desired results from the team.