Friday, November 15, 2019 - A Kenyan residing in Massachusetts, US, is staring at a 20-year jail term after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter of a State Trooper.





David Njuguna, 33, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor, motor vehicle homicide and operating to endanger.





The prosecutors said on Wednesday that Njuguna was speeding when he crashed into the back of the victim’s parked cruiser on March 16, 2016.





They also said marijuana was found in his car and his blood samples taken an hour after the crash contained THC (the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation)





In his defense, Njuguna claimed that he suffered a seizure while behind the wheel.





However, Worcester County District Attorney insisted that the 33-year-old was high on marijuana and driving recklessly in the moments before the accident.





In her ruling, Judge Janet Kenton-Walker noted that the crash that killed Thomas was caused by Njuguna’s intentional reckless driving.





“This was not an accident as defined under the law. Mr Njuguna drove at excessive speeds, tailgated at excessive speed, passed vehicles and attempted to pass vehicles in an extremely dangerous manner by passing too closely and weaving in and out,” the judge said the ruling.





“He continued to speed and then pass other vehicles with conscious disregard to obvious hazards, including Trooper Clardy’s cruiser with its flashing blue lights.”





“Without slowing down or signaling, Mr Njuguna recklessly crossed three lanes of traffic at 80 miles per hour all the way into the breakdown lane and at 80 miles per hour, crashed into the back of the cruiser,” the judge further ruled.





Involuntary manslaughter in Massachusetts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years while misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide carries between 30 days and 2 1/2 years in jail, fines, and 15-year license revocation.





Njuguna will be sentenced on November 21st.



