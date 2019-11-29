Friday, November 29, 2019 -A Mombasa based lady who masquerades as a video vixen is a hard-core online prostitute who plies her trade on Chaturbate, an online adult website where young African ladies sell erotic videos and photos to white men.





Leaked photos and videos obtained from the adult website shows the young lady who is identified as, Laurah, inserting sex tools in her private parts and playing around with her breasts.





She shoots the erotic video and photos in her house and then sells them in the adult website.





On Instagram, she describes herself as a commercial model and video vixen but she is a hardcore online prostitute.









Here are some of the adult material that she sells in the website.





































The video......

















She has also splashed crazy photos on her Instagram page, a clear proof that she is a hard-core online prostitute.



























