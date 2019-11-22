Friday, November 22, 2019 - A 21-year-old student at Kibabii University is recuperating at the Bungoma West Hospital after she was raped and her arm chopped off in the wee hours of Friday.





The third year Bachelor of Science (Renewable Energy and Bio-Fuels Technology) student was heading home with her friends after a night out in a club in Bungoma Town when she was attacked.





While her friends managed to escape, she did not.





The assailant sexually assaulted her before chopping off her arm and throwing it on the roof of a house in the area.





The victim was rushed to the Bungoma West Hospital in critical condition but a Doctor in the hospital confirms that she’s in a stable condition.

“The lady’s left arm was completely severed from her body. She had lost a lot of blood,” a Doctor at the hospital said.





“Her assailant did not only cut her arm, but also raped her."



"We are taking her to the theatre to manage the injuries,” said the doctor, who revealed that it would be impossible to reattach the victim’s arm.

“She is now in a stable condition, and we thank God we had a unit of her blood group in the bank,” the Doctor added.

The lady’s severed arm was found by a neighbor who called the police and they took it with them.





The neighbor identified as Zaituni Shaban, told reporters:





“At 5am, we heard a woman screaming for help, but my husband and I feared responding to the distress call."





“Later, 6am, I went out of the house, and when I looked on a neighbour’s roof, I saw something that resembles a human being’s arm wrapped in a bra, and thrown there."





“When the arm was removed from the roof by police, we confirmed that it belonged to a human being,”





“We later learnt that the limb was that of a neighbor, a Third-Year student at Kibabii University.”





Residents have now called on police officers to beef up security in the area over the rampant insecurity that has seen three women, mostly University students raped over the last three months.



