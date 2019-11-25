Monday, November 25, 2019 - The University of Nairobi (UoN) has suspended self-sponsored programmes (CESSP) with immediate effect over the low number of applicants.





In a statement signed by University Chairperson, Prof Julia Ojiambo, the decision was arrived at in a meeting held at the University on November 19, 2019 in which the establishment and functions of the Centre for Self-Sponsored Programmes (CESSP) were deliberated.





Consequently, all staff in the CESSP departments will be re-deployed to the mainstream services with duties aligned to their training.





“The council resolved that CESSP is revoked immediately with staff under it redeployed to other mainstream services in accordance to training. Banking facilities shall until further notice be operated by the Council’s duly authorized signatories….all activities under CESSP shall be re-designated to other competent university organs,” read the statement.





The parallel programmes have been a major revenue stream for the University and this will ultimately translate to job losses as several lecturers and support staff will be laid off.