Thursday, November 21, 2019 - A University has expelled two students after their leaked sex tape emerged on social media and spread like bushfire.





From the video that has stunned netizens, the two were engaging in the act without protection in a hospital ward.





It has now emerged that the two were students of Babcock University in Nigeria and the unversity administration has confirmed that they have since been expelled.





According to the memo from the University, the female student is said to be the daughter of a Senior Pastor.





Apparently, the guy had been admitted for some ailment and when the girlfriend visited him, they proceeded to have sex.





Watch the video below if you missed it.